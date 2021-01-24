State of SC failed to create an efficient COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

SC’s vaccine appointment system

“The State” needs to do an in-depth investigation concerning the failure of the State of South Carolina to plan and administer the COVID-19 vaccine appointment system. The failure of the Carolina appointment system does not have anything to do with the supply of the vaccine, which is on the Federal Government. The state system has failed because it is obviously overwhelmed by the number of phone calls and requests online. The appointment line has been busy all day. I have been calling the line every 10 minutes with no response except a busy signal; no voicemail giving basic information such when the phones are operating, no allowing people to leave their number for a call back, etc. Any large retail operation - such as Amazon - would have been able to produce a blueprint for a more effective system. The online site is not responding when email/text numbers are required. No confirmation confirming receipt of a post; nothing. Every state has known that they would be involved in administering the vaccine for months. If this is the best system South Carolina can come up with, then some people should be fired. Maybe at election time?

Patrick OShea, Elgin

No blue wave

Many predicted a “blue wave” would hit South Carolina in November. Instead, the opposite happened. South Carolinians voted a record number of conservatives into the Statehouse. Voters overwhelmingly voted for candidates – now elected lawmakers – who will uphold conservative principles. These principles are what make this state a great place to live and work.

For too long our state government has lagged behind the rest of the Southeast in three main areas that impact our daily lives—energy, education and taxes.

Our state still owns and operates a utility company as a state agency! That has to change. 2021 marks the fourth year our legislature has debated the future of Santee Cooper. We voted for lawmakers who will make this year be the last, and who will vote to sell Santee Cooper to private industry where it belongs.

All children deserve a quality education, regardless of their ZIP code. No family should be forced to send their children to failing schools, but many South Carolina families have no other option. Let’s make this year the year education dollars follow the child!

Columbia, we voted for conservative principles. Now will you vote like it in the Statehouse?

Evan Newman, Greenville

Political violence isn’t justified

We tell children to use their words when there is a conflict. What example are we setting for the next generation and generations to come if we can’t come to a peaceful consensus over any matter that is not life and death? Any political violence will be seen as a generational failure of both sides in the eyes of History.

Extremism from the Right and the Left is to blame for the circumstances that we find ourselves in. The extreme ends of both sides are polluting the minds of their moderate compatriots, and fanning the flames of potential violence.

America is not at a stage where violence can be justified, and future generations will view any acts of violence as contrary to the very foundation of civilized society. It will undermine the hegemonic status America has fought for and enjoyed since World War II and the Cold War.

America again has the honor of choosing to be the “shining beacon” for the World, if we can maintain peace within our borders. The alternative is civil war and the defacement of both democracy and the great “American Experiment.”

We must remember, above all else, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Philip Askins, West Columbia

SC early childcare and education

As a grandmother, an educator and a childcare owner, I am very focused on the well-being of the children in our community. This past year has taken a toll on families and the childcare industry. As the South Carolina state legislature gets their session underway, I am calling on them to prioritize our youngest South Carolinians.

The pandemic has made it harder for childcare centers to operate and has highlighted their essential importance. When families can access affordable, high-quality early care and education, they can effectively balance their professional and family priorities and contribute to our state’s economy. Since most children have both of their parents in the workforce, childcare is an absolute necessity.

This legislative session, South Carolina has a unique opportunity to expand early education and care initiatives, benefiting not only our economy, but also our future. Join me as a volunteer with Save the Children Action Network in urging South Carolina legislators to increase access to publicly-funded 4K for all income-eligible children. This investment would give parents the chance to get back to work, would provide children the chance to learn and would strengthen our workforce and state economy!

Janice Ironside, Gilbert