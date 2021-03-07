Thank you to the healthcare workers and volunteers administering the COVID-19 vaccine

Gamecock Field Vaccinations

Just a sincere heartfelt note of appreciation to all the National Guardsmen, police officers, Prisma Health employees and volunteers that made it possible for my wife and I to get our COVID-19 vaccine at Gamecock field on Feb. 12. They all stood/worked in 41 degree temperatures, relentless rain, and inches deep mud to make it possible. Words cannot express our deep gratitude for their selfless acts of service.

Bill and Marjean McRoberts, West Columbia

Feb. 1 was a raw, rainy day. My husband and I were anxious to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as we are both in our 70’s, so we decided to try the drive through at the USC Gamecock stadium. We had made appointments for later in the week at another location but the drive through was much closer to us.

It took us about an hour and half from start to finish. The Prisma Health and National Guard employees were efficient, friendly and obviously dedicated to helping register and administer the vaccine. They weathered the cold rain with a positive attitude, set on a mission, never complaining. Their concern for their customers was amazing.

I am grateful for these dedicated, front line people. We are very lucky to have them and access to the vaccine, as so many in other states are struggling to get appointments. Thank you to all who are working to end this pandemic.

Connie Hinson, Columbia

I want to thank Prisma Health for giving COVID-19 vaccinations. I have heard quite a few negative things from folks about Prisma lately, but after my experience at Gamecock Field, I can say I don’t believe them. Me, my wife and a friend drove out there at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday with no appointment because we heard they would take you anyway, and we are all 67. They asked if we had an appointment, we said no, she said with a smile “no problem.”

We then joined a long line of cars going through a maze of cones, Prisma personnel, guardsmen and volunteers. The logistics and organization was unbelievable; we went station to station as they gathered information and finally met professional, nice nurses from Prisma for the injections. Then, we waited the prescribed time, being stopped along the way by someone asking if we were doing ok. Everyone we encountered was friendly and helpful. Did I mention there was a cold rain falling? We were done in a short 1.5 hours .Thank you, Prisma; thank you, National Guard; thank you, volunteers!

Bill Coggins, Columbia

VA Vaccinations

During my 89 years, the VA/University of S.C. COVID-19 vaccination event was one of the best organized and most efficient events of any kind I have ever been involved in! I experienced absolutely none of the expected pain, waiting or delays.

I was also, pleased to see Congressman Joe Wilson there in support of our Veterans.

Jim Hamilton, Columbia

Colonial Life Arena

Congratulations to all the workers who provided the outstanding services to the veterans at the Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 15! From the courtesy cart driver, greeters, and all those that provided the utmost of professional care and concern during the inoculation of the COVID-19 shots, outstanding job! Especially the nurses at station #13. There was not a step missed!

Herbert L. Garvin, Columbia

Lexington Medical Center

I want to personally thank the entire administrative and nursing staff at the Lexington Medical Center for their professional and extremely efficient handling of the COVID-19 vaccination process. I found the entire process easy, quick and painless. From the ease of using the Lex Med web site, to the staff working the parking lot, to the ample amount of administrative staff at the vaccination site, to the adequately staffed nurses stations, the entire process was wonderful. Thank you all for your commitment to this life saving process.

Rod Heien, Columbia

I went to Lexington Medical Center to get my Covid-19 Vaccine. My appointment was at 7:50 but when I arrived at 7:40, they put me in the line. I received my vaccine at 7:45, waited the required 15 minutes for any sign of a reaction, and was out of there by 8:00. The Lexington Medical Center employees were fast, professional, and very well organized. I am very appreciative of their efforts.

Parker Renaud, West Columbia