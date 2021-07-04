SC Court of Appeals being in building named after a racist sends the wrong message

Calhoun Building

The South Carolina Court of Appeals sits in the Calhoun Building, named for John C. Calhoun. Calhoun was a United States senator from South Carolina and vice president of the United States. He was also a racist who argued that slavery was a positive good, the intellectual leader of the secession movement and the advocate of the idea of nullification and interposition — the idea that the federal Constitution does not apply in South Carolina.

The judges of the Court of Appeals are not racists. But the judicial system should not only be fair and impartial, it should be seen to be fair and impartial. Having your small claims case, your civil case or your criminal case ultimately reviewed in a building named for a racist who believed federal law did not apply in South Carolina sends a message of unfairness and partiality.

Let’s change the name!

Brooks R. Fudenberg, Charleston

Critical Race Theory

On June 27, a letter asked why some people are so afraid of critical race theory. The writer said it seems to him some people want their children to be proud their ancestors were at Fort Sumter when shots were fired to start the Civil War, but oblivious of the fact that their ancestors may have fought to keep schools segregated 10 years after Brown v. Board of Education. I agree that all the history should be taught. What he left out is the “theory” portion of critical race theory.

It’s bad to teach children that their relationship to each other is based on what other members of their own ethnicity have done or experienced i.e. that they are oppressors or victims of each other, deserving of certain treatment for the actions or experiences of others who share ethnicity with them. Those who judge and compensate people for what others of the same ethnicity have done or experienced keep racism on the table as an option for relating to each other. Instead of teaching children critical race theory, we should teach them to regard each other the same, with equal benevolence and justice for everyone.

Lance Davis, Columbia

Critical thinking

I write this as I am appalled at the lack of knowledge and understanding (or is it fear?) of the concept of critical race theory. I will not attempt to define the concept here for brevity’s sake, but I encourage readers to investigate the culturally and legally invented systems that have existed throughout history resulting in oppression and discrimination.

History helps us to understand our present society, to understand change that often makes us feel uneasy and to provide us with a sense of our own identity. The study of history is to connect the past with our present conditions. This requires critical reflection and thinking, and, as a retired educator, I welcome the use of varied lenses through which history can be examined. After all, critical thinking and reflection are the most important skills for success in life.

My query: Why has this become an uproar among many politicians? Might it be these leaders are uncomfortable with any change in the status quo view? Could it be a concern that others may actually develop a clearer perspective of our world today? Or, could they be attempting to maintain a system that cultural race theory attempts to examine and explain?

Michael Lucas, West Columbia

Lexington biergarten

I am curious as to whether any of the members of St. Stephen’s Lutheran church in Lexington who are opposed to the nearby very German concept of a beer garden have ever traveled to Germany? Beer gardens are seemingly on every corner there and many near churches.

Our beautiful little town, with a very German and Lutheran heritage, (once named Saxe Gotha), is going through an amazing transformation since I married and moved here 36 years ago.

Local architect Craig Otto, also of German heritage, has done an amazing job of transforming this gorgeous building and property into a notably attractive place.

What a shame it would be to not allow this wonderful effort and opportunity for our area to go unrealized.

Suzanne Morgan Wilkins, Lexington