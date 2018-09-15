Clemson vs. Georgia Southern: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Thumbs up

Travis Etienne





Dabo Swinney vowed to get his sophomore starting running back the ball more this week after Etienne had just eight carries at Texas A&M. The Louisiana native came through with a career-high 162 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence





SIGN UP

The freshman quarterback attempted a career-high 19 passes and connected on 12 throws to average 10.2 yards per attempt. Playing nearly the entire second half, Lawrence finished with 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Justyn Ross





The true freshman receiver showcased a sign of things to come for the second consecutive home game when he caught a Lawrence pass and raced into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown. He finished with a game-high 103 receiving yards on three catches.

Clemson defensive ends





Despite facing a Georgia Southern offense that only attempted nine passes, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant recorded a pair of sacks each while freshman Xavier Thomas had his first career sack.

Thumbs down

Clemson turnovers





The Tigers entered Saturday’s game with zero turnovers on the season, but they committed three against Georgia Southern. Kelly Bryant threw an interception on a screen pass on the first drive of the game. Adam Choice lost a fumble, and Lawrence had a pass tipped and picked off by Rashard Byrd.

Greg Huegel





The senior kicker made just one of his three field-goal attempts. Huegel missed a 38-yarder in the first quarter, followed by a 47-yarder in the third. It marked the first time in his career that he’s missed two field goals in one game.

Penalties





Clemson came into the game averaging 4.0 penalties in the first two games, but the Tigers committed seven infractions that backed them up 65 yards.

Georgia Southern run game





The Eagles entered the contest averaging 326.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranked fourth nationally. Against the Tigers, they produced just 80 rushing yards and averaged 1.9 yards per carry.