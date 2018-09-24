It’s official: Trevor Lawrence named Clemson’s starting QB

Clemson will have a new starting quarterback Saturday afternoon against Syracuse.

Clemson announced in a release Monday morning that freshman Trevor Lawrence will make his first career start against the Orange.

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant started the first four games of the season.

Lawrence played his best game of the year this past week against Georgia Tech, passing for four touchdowns in the 49-21 victory.

“He really played well. It was certainly his best game. He was very poised and I think the game has slowed down for him,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s making good decisions; he’s decisive with the ball... He made some beautiful throws.”

So far this season Lawrence is 39 of 60 passing for 600 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bryant is 36-for-54 passing for 461 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.