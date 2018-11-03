Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. Louisville

Thumbs up

Travis Etienne

The sophomore running back broke out of a mild slump with 153 yards on eight carries and scored once. Etienne had 84 yards combined in his previous two games against N.C State and Florida State.

Mitch Hyatt

The Clemson senior left tackle set the school mark for snaps played in a career with 3,362 during Saturday’s game. Hyatt, who also caught a pass in the game, broke the record previously held by former center Dalton Freeman.

Dexter Lawrence

A week ago, fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins rushed for a touchdown at Florida State. Not to be outdone, Lawrence took a handoff at the 2-yard line in the third quarter and bulldozed his way into the end zone.

Isaiah Simmons

The sophomore made his first career interception one to remember. He took a Jawon Pass second-quarter throw 27 yards for a touchdown, Clemson’s second defensive score of the season, to put the Tigers up 28-3.

Thumbs down

Louisville run defense

After giving up 492 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to Clemson, the Cardinals have allowed 1,653 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in the last four games.

Louisville third-down defense

The Cardinals came into the game ranked last in the ACC in third-down defense, allowing conversions on 48 percent of their opponents chances. Clemson worsened that number by going 7-of-8 on third downs.

Clemson kick coverage

The Tigers came into the game with the best kick coverage in the ACC, but they gave up a 93-yard return for a touchdown to Hassan Hall in the third quarter.

Trevor Lawrence

A big day wasn’t needed from the Clemson quarterback, so he shouldn’t be dinged for his 59 yards on 8-of-12 passing, but he did throw his third interception of the season on a pass into double coverage in the first half.