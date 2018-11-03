Clemson having its way with ACC as Tigers drop 77 on Louisville

Clemson continued its dominant run through the ACC Saturday afternoon, putting together another record breaking performance in the process.

The Tigers destroyed Louisville 77-16, a week after dismantling Florida State 59-10 and handing the Seminoles their worst home loss in school history.

The 77 points Clemson scored was its most against an FBS team since Clemson scored 82 against Wake Forest in 1981. It was also the second-most points Clemson has ever scored in an ACC game.

The Tigers were completely dominant from the opening minutes, jumping out to a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game and never looking back.

Clemson had 10 different players score a touchdown, including defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and Dabo Swinney’s son Will Swinney, who is a walk-on holder and backup receiver. Clemson played 94 players in the victory.

Trevor Lawrence passed for only 59 yards as Clemson did most of its damage on the ground.

The Tigers rushed for nearly 500 yards with Travis Etienne leading the way with eight carries for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson (9-0, 6-0) plays at Boston College next week.