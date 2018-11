Clemson and Boston College is set for prime time.

The Tigers will play at BC on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC, it was announced Saturday night. College GameDay will be in town for the matchup.

Clemson is 9-0 (6-0), while Boston College is 7-2 (4-1). The Tigers can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win.

Clemson dominated Louisville 77-16 Saturday afternoon, while the Eagles won 31-21 at Virginia Tech to set up the monster showdown.