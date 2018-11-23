Five burning questions for Clemson vs. USC ... and a prediction

No. 2 Clemson (11-0, 8-0) will host South Carolina (6-4, 4-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPN.
Here are our top five questions heading into the game:
Can Clemson avoid a slow start?
The Tigers have been outscored 13-10 in the first quarter of their previous two games against Boston College and Duke. Clemson has also struggled on third down in the first half the past two weeks, going a combined 3-for-16. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has downplayed the slow starts and stated that there is a reason football games are four quarters. Still, if the Tigers can get off to a quick start on Saturday it will make it really tough on South Carolina.
Can USC slow down Travis Etienne?
Clemson’s star running back has been unstoppable when he gets to the second level this season, and if he is able to do that against South Carolina the Gamecocks will be in for a long night. USC allowed 367 rushing yards to the last Power 5 team it faced in Florida, and Clemson is No. 14 in the nation in rushing at 248 yards per game. Clemson has a deep group of running backs with Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice all averaging more than 7 yards per carry. The group will make it tough on a banged up South Carolina defense.
Will Jake Bentley stay hot?
South Carolina’s starting quarterback has 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions in his past five games. The junior had seven touchdowns and six interceptions through the first four games of the season. This will be the best defense the Gamecocks have faced all year, but it will also be one of the best offenses Clemson has faced. Bentley has plenty of talented weapons with Deebo Samuel, Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards. Samuel and Smith missed last year’s game with injuries.
How will South Carolina handle the environment?
The Gamecocks were overwhelmed from the start two years ago in Clemson as the Tigers took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. South Carolina has a more veteran team in 2018 and is starting a junior version of Bentley instead of a freshman one. Still, Death Valley will be electric as the rivalry game takes place under the lights. If Clemson gets an early lead and Tigers fans get even more into the game it is only going to make it harder on Bentley and South Carolina.
Can both teams keep their emotions in check?
The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is always emotional, and Saturday will surely be more of the same. The teams must control their emotions and not get personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Clemson in particular must not risk getting players suspended if the game gets chippy late as the Tigers will play for the ACC title and a berth in the College Football Playoff next week with a win over USC on Saturday.
Prediction: South Carolina is making progress under Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks have a better team than the one that was destroyed in Clemson two years ago, but the Tigers have too much talent and depth for the game to stay close for four quarters. South Carolina’s defense is banged up and will have trouble slowing down Trevor Lawrence and Etienne. And Clemson’s first-team defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown since September.
Pick: Clemson 42, South Carolina 17
Comments