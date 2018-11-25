Dabo has a strong message for Clemson fans who say USC game felt like a loss

Clemson pulled away for a 56-35 victory against South Carolina on Saturday night at Death Valley and earned its fifth consecutive win against the Gamecocks in the process.

But some critics and Clemson fans were disappointed after the Tigers allowed USC to pass for 510 yards and put up 600 yards of offense, the fifth-highest total Clemson has ever allowed.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney had a message for those people Sunday evening during his teleconference previewing the ACC Championship Game.

“If 12-0 ain’t good enough then it’s time to seek other places,” Swinney said. “You people who suggest it felt like a loss, y’all need to check yourself. ... That’s shameful. ... If that ever gets to where that’s not enough it is time for me to move on somewhere else.”

Clemson is enjoying an unprecedented level of success under Swinney as the Tigers are playing in their fourth consecutive ACC title game.

With a win, Clemson will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year and a chance for another national championship. The Tigers also just improved to 12-0 for only the third time in school history.

“We’ve had eight 10-plus win seasons. We’re 12-0. ... And when that’s not enough for some people that’s bad. That’s bad,” Swinney said. “We lost five of those in a row. There’s been some articles pushed my way and some comments from people, and man, this program is never gonna be that way. I’m not gonna stand for that. It’s too hard to win. These players work too hard. The goal is to win. Period.”

Swinney added that fans should never take winning for granted.

“I don’t want to ever be a program, ever, that doesn’t appreciate winning. And when you win by three touchdowns in a state championship and you’ve got people who can’t appreciate that, man, that’s really sad,” Swinney said. “Just look around college football. There’s a lot of programs that would love to have the program we have here. I can assure you that.”



