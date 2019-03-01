South Carolina at Clemson baseball game delayed

Clemson and South Carolina’s baseball teams will not start Friday night’s matchup between the two rivals at the scheduled time of 6 p.m.
Clemson announced around 5 p.m. that the game is delayed and will start at 6:30 p.m. The tarp is still on the field.
Clemson and the Gamecocks are both 7-1 entering the matchup. Right-handed pitcher Brooks Crawford (0-0, 3.60) is slated to take the mound for the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Righty Cameron Mlodzinski (0-0, 4.32) gets the nods for the Gamecocks.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Comments