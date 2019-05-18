Clemson adds second running back to loaded 2020 recruiting class

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Clemson has landed its second commitment in as many days as running back Kobe Pryor committed to the Tigers on Saturday.

Pryor, from Cedartown, Georgia, first announced his decision on Instagram. He chose Clemson over offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Texas and others. The Georgia native is rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 55 running back in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Just somewhere where I felt like I was at home and I felt like i could be around all the coaches and players,” said Pryor, who actually committed to Clemson privately a few weeks ago. “I just feel like I can come in and earn my position and learn the playbook. It’s just the way they would use me in their offense and I think I can be a key player.”





With the addition of Pryor the Tigers have 16 commitments for the class of 2020.

Clemson’s group is rated as the top recruiting class in the country. Pryor is the second running back to commit to Clemson for the class of 2020, joining five-star back Demarkcus Bowman of Florida. Bowman brings speed to the running back position, while Pryor is more of a between-the-tackles type back.

“He’s going to be a special kid, a special running back,” said Doyle Kelley, Pryor’s coach at Cedartown High School. “The way he works in the weight room ... he’s benching 355, power-cleaning 270, he’s squatting 565. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He has great hands. He’s a back that can run over your or run around you. I like his versatility, but more than that, I like him as a person. Very humble kid who comes from a great family. Just a special kid.”

Pryor joins Myles Murphy in committing to Clemson in the past two days as the five-star defensive end Murphy announced for the Tigers during halftime of his high school team’s spring game Friday night.