Clemson facing NCAA elimination after Ole Miss topples Tigers

No. 3 seed Clemson is facing No. 2 seed Illinois in Oxford

The Clemson baseball team is back in a familiar place after its second game of the NCAA tournament — facing elimination.

For the fourth consecutive year, Clemson opened postseason play with a win. And for the fourth consecutive year the Tigers dropped Game 2 of a regional as Ole Miss pounded Clemson 6-1 Saturday night at Swayze Field.

Clemson will face Jacksonville State at 3 p.m. Sunday needing a win to keep its season alive. If the Tigers beat the Gamecocks, they will need to beat Ole Miss Sunday night and again Monday to advance to a Super Regional.

Clemson coach Monte Lee said heading into the tournament that he felt “very good” about his team’s starting pitching. But a night after Jacob Hennessy struggled in his start, Tigers ace Mat Clark got roughed up as well.

Clark, who carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his previous outing in the ACC tournament, lasted only 3 1/3 innings against the Rebels. The lefty allowed five hits, four earned runs and walked three batters. He needed 80 pitches to get the 10 outs.

Clemson’s first two starters in the Oxford Regional combined to allow seven earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

While Clark struggled, Ole Miss starter Doug Nikhazy was lights out. The freshman held Clemson to one run in eight innings of work. The lefty struck out nine and allowed only four hits.

Clemson outfielder Michael Green had two of Clemson’s four hits and extended his hitting streak to 13 games in the process.

The Tigers were unable to cash in on a pair of scoring chances in the third and the eighth. Shortstop Logan Davidson flied out to center with runners on the corners to end the third and struck out with two on to end the eighth.

Clemson vs Jacksonville State at 3 pm Sunday. TV details TBD.