The view from Miami: Q&A with Hurricanes beat writer ahead of Clemson game

Miami Hurricanes beat writer Susan Miller Degnan of The Miami Herald answered questions and broke down matchups for Saturday’s top 10 showdown.

Here is the Q&A:

1. On Miami football’s top players

The State: Everyone knows about quarterback D’Eriq King and tight end Brevin Jordan, but who are some other players on the Miami offense that Clemson should be aware of as possible difference-makers?

The Herald: Running back Cam’Ron Harris is the biggest threat. Harris, an extremely fit, muscular 5-10, 210-pound junior, is fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns (5), eighth in rushing yards per carry (8.2), 11th in rushing yards (311 in three games) and 14th in rushing yards per game (103.7).

He can run inside and outside, is an absolute bull running toward the goal line, and has impressive burst and speed.

UM’s other highly talented tailbacks are true freshmen and all-time leading rushers in their perspective South Florida counties: Jaylan Knighton (Broward County) and Donald Chaney Jr. (Miami-Dade).

And while Jordan was a finalist for the 2019 Mackey Award, his partner in on-field mayhem, Will Mallory, is exceptionally talented. Mallory, 6-5 and 245 pounds, has soft hands and a giant gait, but Mallory sustained some type of injury against Louisville, we learned this week, and played sparingly in UM’s win at Florida State. Not sure if he’s completely healed, since we can’t watch practice anymore.

UM is still not dominating at receiver (except for pass-catching Jordan), but the key here is that UM’s spread utilizes many receivers — 11 players caught passes against FSU.

2. On the Hurricanes’ offense

The State: How different is the offense now compared to the one Clemson played in the 2017 ACC title game?

The Herald: Completely. The now up-tempo, no-huddle Hurricanes brought in nationally known spread guru Rhett Lashlee, who has transformed a formerly unproductive, ailing offense into what appears to be machine-like given the first three games. Much of the success is because of talented, dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King. UM finsihed 2019 ranked 98th of 130 FBS teams in total offense. Now: 12th, averaging 499 yards a game. Last year’s UM scoring offense averaged 25.7 points a game. Now: 43.3. And the young, inexperienced offensive line that allowed 51 sacks in 2019 is much stronger now, thanks, in part, to King’s former Houston teammate/right tackle Jarrid Williams, who transferred to Miami. The Canes have allowed three sacks in 2020, none against FSU. Clemson, however, will be a huge test for UM’s new offense.

3. Miami vs. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

The State: How will Miami’s defense slow down quarterback Trevor Lawrence?

The Herald: I’m not sure they will, but they do have some very talented athletes in various spots, starting with the defensive line. The Canes’ starting defensive ends are stellar. On one end there’s 6-5, 270-pound transfer Jaelan Phillips, who was the nation’s 2017 No. 1 recruit before he eventually signed with UCLA. He’s NFL material. On the other side 6-3, 245-pound Quincy Roche, another transfer and the 2019 American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. He ranked fifth in the FBS with 13 sacks and 11th with 19 tackles for loss last season. UM is now third in the nation in tackles for loss and 18th in sacks. Their three top safeties (Bubba Bolden, Gurvan Hall and Amari Carter) are top-notch, but one advantage for Clemson is that Hall must sit out the first half after being thrown out of FSU for targeting. UM defensive backs have four interceptions, two by cornerback Al Blades Jr. However, except for veteran Zach McCloud, the linebackers lack much experience. And truthfully, if the Canes somehow can slow down Lawrence, not sure if they can also slow down Travis Etienne.

4. On Miami’s special teams

The State: If this ends up being a game decided by special teams, how has Miami been in that area?

The Herald: The Hurricanes had a horrific kicking game last year, making 12 of 20 field-goal attempts, with 10 of the 12 good ones from inside 40 yards. Enter FIU graduate transfer Jose Borregales, who hit three field goals in FIU’s upset of UM last season, including 50- and 53-yarders. This season he has made all six of his attempts, including a school-record-tying 57-yarder. Most of his kickoffs go through the end zone.

UM’s punter Lou Hedley, from Australia, is another wiz. He ranked 26th nationally last season in punting (43.9 average) and this year is averaging 45.8.

UM is vulnerable in its punt-return game, however, as former starter Mark Pope has fumbled twice and will likely not start against the Tigers. Pope, however, is ranked 23rd in kickoff returns.

UM’s punt-return and kickoff-return defensive units are excelling.

5. Hurricanes D-line vs. Clemson O-line

The State: Clemson has four new starters on its offensive line. Is that an area in which Miami could take advantage?

The Herald: See answer to question No. 3. Also, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Thursday during a Zoom interview that he’s “anxious to see the Miami defensive line against the Clemson offensive line.”

Herbstreit believes that’s the area the Canes “have to win with [Nesta] Silvera in the middle and Phillips and Roche on the outside. That has to be a matchup that if they win this game and are competitive, when the game is over we’ll say ‘Damn! [How] about Phillips and Roche on that defensive line!’ That has to happen for Miami to have success.”