Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Miami TV info, watch online, radio, depth chart, more

Clemson will host a top 10 Miami team on Saturday. Here is what you need to know about the game, which is being played in front of 19,000 fans during the COVID-19 pandemic:

What time does Clemson football play today?

Who: No. 7 Miami (3-0, 2-0) at No. 1 Clemson (3-0, 2-0)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams)

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

Series history: Miami leads 6-5, but Clemson has won the last two meetings.

Last meeting: Clemson won 38-3 on Dec. 2, 2017 in the ACC title game

Clemson game live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

National radio: Sirius channel 84, XM channel 84

Hurricane Delta and impacts on Clemson SC weather

The weather isn’t expected to be as bad the Notre Dame-Clemson hurricane game in 2015, but the remnants of Hurricane Delta is expected to bring rain all day, which will present challenges for both teams. The high for Saturday is 69, with a low of 65. There are not expected to be thunderstorms until Sunday.

Clemson vs Miami, ACC betting odds for today’s football games

College football point spreads via VegasInsider

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-4), Noon (ABC)

NC State at Virginia (-7.5), Noon (ACC Network)

Duke (-1) at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. (RSN)

Pitt (-6.5) at Boston College, 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Florida State at Notre Dame (-21), 7:30 p.m., (NBC)

Miami at Clemson (-14), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tigers vs Hurricanes: What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn a 25th consecutive win against ACC opponents on Saturday. The Tigers have dominated the league the past five years, winning five consecutive ACC titles. There does appear to be more challengers for Clemson this year than in recent years as the ACC currently has four teams ranked in the top 10 in No. 1 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Miami and No. 8 North Carolina.

2. The Tigers can improve to 22-3 against AP Top 25 teams since 2015 with a victory. Clemson currently has the best winning percentage in the nation against AP Top 25 teams since the start of the 2015 season.

3. Clemson can win its 25th consecutive home game on Saturday and tie the school record for the longest unbeaten streak at home. The Tigers had an unbeaten streak of 25 games that started in 1980 and ended in 1984.

Clemson, Miami by the numbers





CU UM Points/Game 42.3 43.3 Opp. Points/Game 12 19.3 Yds. Rushing/Game 161.3 232.3 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 90 146.7 Yds. Pass/Game 316 266.7 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 213 230.3 Avg. Yds./Game 477.3 499 Opp. Total Yds/Game 303 377

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson star running back Travis Etienne needs one touchdown to break the FBS record for games with a touchdown. Etienne is currently tied with Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon at 38 different games scoring a touchdown. He will have the opportunity to get to 39 against a Miami defense that is allowing 147 rushing yards per game.

2. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis has missed the last two games with a knee injury after going down against Wake Forest but is expected to be back at full strength against Miami. The sophomore was a preseason All-ACC selection after recording 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last season. Davis should be able to plug up the middle and make it hard for Miami in the running game.

3. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been outstanding this season, completing 73 percent of his passes for 848 yards, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence hasn’t thrown a pick since Oct. 19 against Louisville and will look to continue that streak on Saturday.

Miami players to watch

1. Clemson had a hard time containing Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong last Saturday as the sophomore rushed for 89 yards against the Tigers. Up next is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football in D’Eriq King, who is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The senior is tough to bring down in open space and will test Clemson’s front seven.

2. King isn’t Miami’s only threat on the ground as running back Cam’Ron Harris is averaging more than 8 yards per carry and 104 rushing yards per game..

3. Miami’s best pass catcher is tight end Brevin Jordan, who already has 15 catches for 212 yards and three scores this year. Jordan was a Mackey Award Finalist last season and was named first-team All-ACC.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Joseph Ngata or Frank Ladson (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Tré Williams or Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Jordan Williams or Bryan Bresee or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers Derion (Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon