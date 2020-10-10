Xavier Thomas is available, but Clemson will be without these players against Miami

The biggest news from Clemson’s latest pregame inactive list is that Xavier Thomas is not on it.

Clemson’s starting defensive end is apparently available for Saturday night’s game against Miami. Thomas has not played in a game this year after dealing with COVID-19 and strep throat this summer.

The Tigers announced that OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, DT Darnell Jefferies, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price and WR Justyn Ross are inactive and will not play.

Ross and Price are out for the year with injuries, while Orhorhoro has a long-term knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until December.

Clemson did not reveal specifics on why each player is out, as the Tigers have changed the way they are reporting injuries in 2020 due to COVID-19. Clemson is only announcing players as “available” or “not available” this year.

While Clemson did not clarify why each player is out, some are likely due to issues related to COVID-19 — either a positive test or a quarantine because of close contact with an affected player.

Clemson revealed Friday afternoon that 15 people in its athletics department tested positive for the coronavirus this week, including 12 student-athletes.

Clemson football players are tested three times each week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Today’s Clemson football game

Who: No. 1 Clemson (3-0) vs. No. 7 Miami (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

TV: ABC