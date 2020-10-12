First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech football game

Clemson easily handled Miami 42-17 Saturday night to remain undefeated heading into this weekend’s game at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 46-27 victory at Louisville. This will be Clemson’s second road game of the year after the Tigers opened the season at Wake Forest last month. Here’s what you need to know about the Yellow Jackets.

No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 26.5

Three storylines for Tigers vs. Yellow Jackets





1. Georgia Tech struggled to a 3-9 season in 2019 in its first year under Geoff Collins, but the Yellow Jackets have already won two games in four tries in 2020 and are coming off an impressive win over Louisville. Georgia Tech is understandably a big underdog. Even if the Yellow Jackets don’t come out on top, this is a big opportunity for Georgia Tech to see where it stands as Collins tries to build the program back up.

2. Clemson is in a classic let-down spot coming off a big win and playing at noon on the road. But this team prides itself on treating every game the same, no matter the opponent. With a veteran quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and a strong culture in place, don’t expect the Tigers to overlook the Yellow Jackets.

3. Georgia Tech is 50-32-2 all-time against Clemson, but the Tigers have won five straight in the series. Clemson would love to make it six straight and make a little more progress in the overall series record.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Georgia Tech football players to watch

1. Jeff Sims arrived in Atlanta and immediately earned the starting quarterback job as a true freshman. The Jacksonville native has thrown eight interceptions this season but has also passed for five touchdowns and rushed for three scores. Sims is capable of making big plays with his arm or his legs.

2. Speaking of big plays, receiver Malachi Carter leads Georgia Tech in receiving yards with 213, and he is averaging more than 15 yards per catch. Carter is also tied for the team lead in receptions with 14.

3. Linebacker Quez Jackson is Georgia Tech’s leading tackler with 33. The junior also has 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. He will need to play well for the Yellow Jackets to slow down Travis Etienne and Clemson’s running game.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

According to lines posted by VegasInsider.com

Clemson (-26.5) at Georgia Tech, Noon (ABC)

Pitt at Miami (-9.5), Noon (ACC Network)

Liberty (-3) at Syracuse, Noon (RSN)

Louisville at Notre Dame (-15), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Duke at N.C. State (-4.5), 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Virginia (-2.5) at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

North Carolina (-10) at Florida State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (-11), 8 p.m. (ACC Network)