Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game details, latest odds, TV and stream info

Clemson faces its second road test of the season on Saturday when the Tigers travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Here is what you need to know about the game, which is being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium:

What time does Clemson football play Saturday?

Who: No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1)

Kickoff time: Noon Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Marty Smith)

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Series history: Georgia Tech leads 51-32-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 52-14 on Aug. 29, 2019

Clemson Ga Tech live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (DonMunson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweathe) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 137, XM channel 193

National radio: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones)

Weather: Sunny, with a high of 66 during the day. The temperature should be about 59 at kickoff.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

College football point spreads via VegasInsider

Clemson (-27) at Georgia Tech, Noon (ABC)

Pitt at Miami (-13.5), Noon (ACC Network)

Liberty (-3) at Syracuse, Noon (RSN)

Louisville at Notre Dame (-17), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Duke at N.C. State (-4.5), 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Virginia (-2.5) at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

North Carolina (-13.5) at Florida State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (-12), 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Tigers vs Yellow Jackets: What’s at stake

1. Georgia Tech owns the overall series record with a 51-32-2 advantage against Clemson, but the Tigers have owned the rivalry as of late. Clemson has won five consecutive games in the series, which is already the longest winning streak for the Tigers against Georgia Tech. Clemson can win its sixth consecutive game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

2. The Tigers can win their 14th consecutive true road game with a victory, which would extend their current school record.

3. Clemson can win its 26th consecutive game against an ACC opponent, which would pull the Tigers within two games of the 2012-15 Florida State Seminoles for the second-longest streak in ACC history.

Clemson, Georgia Tech by the numbers





CU GT Points/Game 42.2 25.8 Opp. Points/Game 13.2 31.5 Yds. Rushing/Game 185.5 213.8 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 89.8 189.2 Yds. Pass/Game 310 239.2 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 190 259.5 Avg. Yds./Game 495.5 453 Opp. Total Yds/Game 279.8 448.8

Clemson players to watch

1. Linebacker Baylon Spector is in his first year as a starter and is making the most of his added opportunities. Spector leads the Tigers in tackles and sacks and is second on the team in tackles for loss. The redshirt junior will be playing about an hour from his hometown of Calhoun, Georgia.

2. Speaking of players playing back in their home state — quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be about 40 miles from his hometown of Cartersville. Lawrence, who is the Heisman favorite, played well enough to earn the Tigers’ starting quarterback as a true freshman the last time Clemson faced the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

3. Sophomore receiver Joseph Ngata is off to a slow start this season due mostly to injuries, but the coaching staff continues to rave about his potential. Ngata is expected to be able to play against the Yellow Jackets. If he can suit up don’t be surprised if he has a coming out party.

Georgia Tech players to watch

1. Jeff Sims arrived in Atlanta and immediately earned the starting quarterback job as a true freshman. The Jacksonville native has thrown eight interceptions this season but has also passed for five touchdowns and rushed for three scores. Sims is capable of making big plays with his arm or his legs.

2. Speaking of big plays, receiver Malachi Carter leads Georgia Tech in receiving yards with 213, and he is averaging more than 15 yards per catch. Carter is also tied for the team lead in receptions with 14.

3. Linebacker Quez Jackson is Georgia Tech’s leading tackler with 33. The junior also has 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. He will need to play well for the Yellow Jackets to slow down Travis Etienne and Clemson’s running game.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Frank Ladson or Joseph Ngata (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Tré Williams or Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon