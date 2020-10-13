Clemson beat Top 10 Miami. Why Dabo says this week vs Ga Tech is the statement game

Clemson destroyed a top 10 Miami team 42-17 Saturday night in what is expected to be its toughest home test of the year and one of its most challenging hurdles of the season.

But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t believe his team proved much against the Hurricanes. Instead, Swinney feels that this weekend’s game at Georgia Tech is the contest that gives the Tigers a chance to make a statement.

Georgia Tech is 2-2 this season after going 3-9 in 2019. And while the Yellow Jackets are expected to finish near the bottom of the ACC this year, Swinney said the Tigers have a huge opportunity to go on the road and play well this Saturday.

“To me, this is the kind of game you can make a statement. It’s on the road, it’s a noon game. A lot of people talking about you’re coming off a big game… Hey, none of that stuff matters,” Swinney said Monday night on his call-in show. “The statement is we show up and we’re ready to play. Period. Regardless of the weather. Regardless of the kickoff time, the venue. Any of that stuff.”

Clemson is 76-2 in its last 78 games against unranked teams and has a chance to add to that mark on Saturday.

Part of the reason for Clemson’s success against unranked opponents is the fact that the Tigers prepare the same every week, according to Swinney. He insists that whether it be The Citadel in Week 2, Miami this past week or Georgia Tech on Saturday, the week leading up to game days is the same.

“You have to have respect for the preparation process day in and day out,” Swinney said. “You don’t play to an opponent. You don’t play to any of that other stuff.”

Clemson outgained Miami 550-210 Saturday night, but the Tigers also made plenty of mistakes. Most notably — Clemson had three field goals blocked and committed eight penalties for 85 yards.

Swinney has challenged his team to clean up those miscues leading up to this weekend’s matchup against the Yellow Jackets.

“I want to see our team come out with some fire and play our best game,” Swinney said. “We’ve played unbelievable football in many, many spots. But we haven’t played four quarters yet. I still feel like there’s a lot out there for us.”

That is bad news for the rest of the ACC.

After facing Georgia Tech this weekend, the Tigers will return home to host Syracuse and Boston College.

Then it’s off to Notre Dame, where Clemson is expected to get challenged by a top 10 Notre Dame squad.

Clemson’s schedule also includes road games against Florida State and Virginia Tech the rest of the way, as well as a home meeting with Pitt.

If the Tigers are able to win out they will need to improve before the College Football Playoff, Swinney believes. He is confident that his team is committed to doing that.

“We really just beat a really good football team that’s going to be a tough out for everybody,” Swinney said.” But we left a lot out there. So if we can continue to improve and learn from the mistakes that we’ve made, then they just become stepping stones for us to bigger and better things.”

No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 26.5