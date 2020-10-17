Clemson vs Georgia Tech live updates: Trevor Lawrence, Tigers lead in Atlanta

Clemson faces Georgia Tech at noon Saturday on ABC. The State’s Matt Connolly is inside Bobby Dodd Stadium to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

Clemson TD: Lawrence to Allen

Trevor Lawrence connected with tight end Davis Allen for a 34-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The Tigers opened up a 24-7 lead. It’s Lawrence’s third TD pass of the game.

Clemson Georgia Tech score update: Tigers lead 17-7 after 1st quarter

Clemson’s best two players and Heisman candidates made mistakes in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech, but the Tigers still lead 17-7 after 1. Travis Etienne fumbled and Trevor Lawrence threw his first interception in nearly a year, but Lawrence threw a pair of touchdowns — one to Cornell Powell and one to Amari Rodgers — to give Clemson the lead.

Trevor Lawrence streak without interception ends

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was picked off late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech. The interception was Lawrence’s first of the season and his first since Oct. 19, 2019 at Louisville. Lawrence was intercepted by Zamari Walton. The pass was intended for Cornell Powell but Lawrence faced pressure and threw it up for grabs. (Georgia Tech turned the ball over on downs a few plays later.)

Clemson score: Tigers up 17-7 after field goal

The Tigers extended the lead to 17-7 in the first quarter with a BT Potter 30-yard field goal.

Clemson TD: Lawrence to Rodgers

Clemson leads 14-7 in the first quarter after Trevor Lawrence connected with Amari Rodgers for an 83-yard touchdown pass. Rodgers has three catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence has 151 yards passing and two scores. There are 6 minutes left in the first quarter.

Georgia Tech TD: Sims to Camp

Touchdown Georgia Tech to tie the game at 7. Mario Goodrich got beat over the middle for a long score. Jeff Sims to Jalen Camp for a 59 yard score.

Clemson TD: Lawrence to Powell

Trevor Lawrence to Cornell Powell from 5 yards out. Touchdown. Tigers lead 7-0

The crowd for the Georgia Tech game

Georgia Tech is allowing a maximum of 11,000 fans at home games this season and is expecting a capacity crowd on Saturday .The only tickets Clemson received went to family members. However, it appears as though some Clemson fans purchased tickets on the secondary market.

Clemson uniform combo today

Clemson is wearing orange jerseys, with white pants for today’s matchup. Clemson typically wears white jerseys on the road but is wearing orange because Georgia Tech opted to wear white.

Clemson inactive list for Georgia Tech game

Clemson has released its inactive list for Saturday’s noon game at Georgia Tech:

S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, DT DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, S Peter Cote, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Will Edwards, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, WR Tye Herbstreit, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, DT Darnell Jefferies, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, OL Mitchell Mayes, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DE Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and OL John Williams.

Ross and Price are out for the year with injuries, while Orhorhoro has a long-term knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until December.

Clemson did not reveal specifics on why each player is out, as the Tigers have changed the way they are reporting injuries in 2020 due to COVID-19. Clemson is only announcing players as “available” or “not available” this year.

The list of players is so long because the Tigers can only dress 80 players for road games.

Roman Reigns with a gift for Wrambling Wreck

WWE superstars are known for their wrestling moves as well as their catchphrases and merchandise. Universal champion Roman Reigns, a Georgia Tech defensive lineman in the mid-2000s, donated his newest T-shirt for members of the Yellow Jackets ahead of their game with No. 1 Clemson. The shirts read, “Wreck Everyone and Leave.” Before Friday’s edition of the weekly show SmackDown, Reigns tweeted “Braun tonight. #Smackdown Clemson tomorrow. #4the404 Same mission. #WreckEveryoneAndLeave.”