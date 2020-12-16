These 2 high school QBs are Clemson football commitments with futures in 2 sports

Bubba Chandler was a little amped for a matchup this summer against Will Taylor.

The two struck up a friendship after both committed to play baseball at Clemson, but they never met until August at the East Coast Pro Showcase in Hoover, Alabama. Chandler, a pitcher, got the best of Taylor the two times they faced each other.

“He got lucky with a couple pitches. That’s all I’m going to say,” Taylor said jokingly about the matchup. The two also were on opposite sides again in the Under Armour All-American Game in Texas back in October.

The next time Chandler and Taylor see each other, however, they won’t be on opposing sides and it won’t be on the baseball diamond. Instead it will be on the football field at Clemson.

On Wednesday, Chandler and Taylor, the two-sport standouts, will sign their letters of intent to play football at Clemson. Both also plan to play for Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball team.

“It has been a lifelong goal to play baseball and football in college,” Taylor said. “Been doing it my whole life and doing for the next four years. I’m glad me and Bubba will be able to do this together, make some memories, win some championships together.”

Chandler and Taylor are part of another top-flight recruiting haul for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. The Tigers have the top-ranked class in the ACC and are ranked No. 5 in the country according to 247Sports.

“I feel like we are going to push each other in the right direction, to be able to succeed, get better at football and baseball and have a good time doing it,” Chandler said. “I have been blessed. It is really cool that when I am 50 years old and I can tell my kids or grandkids that I played baseball and football at Clemson.”

Both played quarterback in high school, although Taylor likely will switch to receiver in college. Chandler was a Georgia Bulldogs baseball recruit until committing to play both sports at Clemson in May.

247Sports ranks Chandler as a four-star prospect and the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He threw for 4,300 yards and rushed for 1,500 with 67 total touchdowns the last two seasons at North Oconee High in Georgia.

The 6-foot-4 Chandler will be in the mix to back up D.J. Uiagalelei, who likely will be the Tigers’ starter for at least the next two seasons. Chandler said he would be open to playing another position if needed.

“I feel like I am a big competitor with a strong arm,” Chandler said. “I know (Clemson quarterback coach Brandon) Streeter will help me with footwork and quarterback stuff that I haven’t been able to have over the past few years. So I feel like I will get better as a quarterback and person when I am there.”

Taylor, ranked as a three-star prospect, helped lead Dutch Fork High School to its state-record fifth Class 5A state championship in South Carolina earlier this month. He threw for 2,237 yards and rushed for 448 yards with 33 total touchdowns this season.

Taylor, one of the fastest players for Dutch Fork, knows it will be a challenge switching positions in college.

“It is really just getting experience,” Taylor said of playing receiver. “I have played quarterback the whole time at high school. I feel my skills are good enough [to play receiver], but it will be just getting that experience to go and compete for a spot and be able to play.”

Taylor said he took about a week off after the state title game and then switched to baseball mode, which is where Chandler’s mindset is at the moment. The two said they have daily Zoom conversations with multiple Major League Baseball teams who are doing their research for June’s draft.

Both Chandler and Taylor are considered top-flight baseball prospects who are likely to be drafted. Perfect Game ranks Taylor as the No. 72 high school prospect, while Chandler is No. 95.

The two have enjoyed the process with MLB scouts. Chandler is familiar with it after watching teammate Kumar Rocker go through it in high school. Rocker, the son of South Carolina defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, eventually signed with Vanderbilt and could be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

“I’m going to let God lead me through that,” Chandler said. “I don’t know what I want to do right now. It is a position I never thought I would be in in a million years. I am going to enjoy the rest of my senior year and see what happens.”