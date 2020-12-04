Dutch Fork Five! Silver Foxes set SC record with latest state championship

Dutch Fork put an emphatic stamp on its place in South Carolina high school football history.

The Silver Foxes turned in a dominating performance to defeat TL Hanna 28-6 on Friday in the Class 5A state championship game at Benedict College’s Charlie W Johnson Stadium.

Dutch Fork is the first team in state history to win five consecutive championships, and the championship is the sixth in school history, all coming since coach Tom Knotts arrived in 2010. Six other teams won four in a row but failed on their attempt for five in a row.

Knotts pointed his thumb to the crowd and his team as the final seconds ticked down Friday night and raised his five fingers as he accepted the state championship trophy.

“One for the thumb,” Knotts said. “The guys played great. We played ball control in the second half. The conditions were horrible, but our guys showed real toughness in this kind of weather.”

While the rain was an obstacle Friday night, the Silver Foxes, like every other team in the state, had to deal with playing during the COVID-19 pandemic on their Drive for Five. Knotts had his doubts the season would be played but told The State in June his team would be ready.

“It has been an unusual season,” Knotts said. “We tried to make things as safe possible. But we said we would be here. It wasn’t enough to be here .We had to win it. I’m so proud of them. We pressured them all year to get here and do it, and they did a great job.”

Knotts has won 13 state championships, six in South Carolina and seven in North Carolina. He holds the record for most consecutive state championships in both states. Independence High School teams won seven in a row, and Knotts was there for six of them. He left for one year to be an assistant at his alma mater Duke.

Dutch Fork is unbeaten in its past 50 games and is nationally ranked in MaxPreps and USA Today Super 25.

It was DF’s second win over TL Hanna during the title run. The Silver Foxes defeated the Yellow Jackets, 59-20, in 2018. Dutch Fork’s other title wins were over Dorman (twice) and Boiling Springs.

Dutch Fork took control of the game early, scoring on its first four possessions to take a 28-6 halftime lead.

Clemson commit Will Taylor and running back Jarvis Green each ran for two scores in the first half as Dutch Fork gained 327 yards by halftime.

“We were ready to go out of the gate,” Taylor said. “We knew they would be so we just took it to them in the first half. The second half was a little sloppy, but it was a fun night.”

The second half was played under sloppy conditions with a driving rain coming down for the final two quarters. Taylor finished 6-of-9 passing for 147 yards and also ran 14 times for 82 yards.

Green, who moved over from receiver to running back in the offseason, rushed for a season-high 137 yards. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. He had 127 against River Bluff.

“The motto is Drive for Five. I am going to celebrate this all night. I don’t know if I am going to sleep,” Green said. “We set the tempo and just had it in the first half. I really give credit to our defense, scout team, too. They just put it there.”

Dutch Fork’s defense held the Yellow Jackets’ Wing-T run-oriented offense to just 212 yards, more than 200 yards less than their season average. TL Hanna scored on its first possession and didn’t get it into the red zone the rest of the game. TL Hanna also didn’t complete a pass.