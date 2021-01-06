It’s official: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence confirms NFL Draft decision

The news that has been expected for some time is finally official. Trevor Lawrence is turning pro.

Clemson’s star quarterback confirmed his NFL Draft decision Wednesday morning in a video on Twitter. The 21-year-old is widely expected to selected No. 1 overall in April’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick.

Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, leading the Tigers to the national title in 2018 as a freshman and helping Clemson reach the College Football Playoff each of his three years.

“Just super excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come, but man, I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it,” Lawrence said in a video posted to Twitter. “I just want to say thank you to everyone that’s supported Clemson, all my Clemson family, whether that’s fans, my teammates, my coaches and my immediate family. I just am so thankful for you guys. I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for y’all.”

Lawrence was named the ACC Player of the Year and a Heisman finalist in 2020.

The Georgia native finishes his career as the all-time winningest quarterback in school history. Lawrence went 34-2 as a starter in college.

“My time here has been amazing and I’ll be a Clemson Tiger forever,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence completed 69.2% of his passes this past season while averaging 315 passing yards per game. He tossed 24 touchdown passes to five interceptions. Lawrence also rushed for eight scores.

“Trevor Lawrence is a generational guy. He’s going to be a great player for a long, long time,” Dabo Swinney said following Clemson’s loss Friday to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Lawrence passed for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns in his three-year career while completing 66.6% of his passes.

He also made his mark off the field at Clemson. He was an important part of the #WeWantToPlay movement when the 2020 season was in jeopardy because of the pandemic. Lawrence also helped organize Clemson’s peaceful protest for social justice this summer.

With Lawrence moving on, rising sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to be Clemson’s starting QB in 2021. He will be backed up by Taisun Phommachanh. Walk-on Hunter Helms also returns, and the Tigers signed two quarterbacks for the class of 2021 in Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor.

Lawrence is one of several Clemson players who is expected to be drafted in this year’s NFL Draft. Others expected to be selected include running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Derion Kendrick, offensive lineman Jackson Carman and receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornerll Powell.

Kendrick and Carman are underclassmen who have not announced their NFL decisions.

Projected Clemson 2021 QB depth chart

1. D.J. Uiagalelei, Sophomore

2. Taisun Phommachanh, Redshirt sophomore

3. Hunter Helms, Sophomore

4. Bubba Chandler, Freshman

5. Will Taylor, Freshman

