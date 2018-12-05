Clemson, South Carolina stars picked for prestigious all-star game

South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel and Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow will get their chances to impress NFL coaches and scouts next month.
The two receivers were invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Rosters for the game were finalized Wednesday. The game is set for Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala.
Samuel announced this week he wouldn’t be playing in South Carolina’s Belk Bowl game against Virginia. Earlier Wednesday, it was announced he signed with ESM marketing agency.
The former Chapman standout was one of the most dynamic players in the SEC with the ball in his hands. He was the fifth-leading receiver in the league with 62 catches for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns
Samuel also led the conference in kick return average (24.78 yards) and had the only kick return score in the conference this season.
Samuel joins teammate Dennis Daley, who previously was announced to play in the game.
Renfrow, who won the Burlsworth Trophy earlier this week, began his career as a walk-on coming out of Socastee High School but has blossomed into the Tigers’ most dependable target.
Renfrow caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Clemson’s national championship victory over Alabama. Earlier this year, he set the Clemson record for most consecutive starts by a wide receiver and most consecutive games with a catch.
Renfrow has 41 catches for 472 yards and a touchdown this season. The Tigers play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 29.
