Preseason, Live! GoGamecocks team talks about Coach Beamer, USC football for 2021 season

The GoGamecocks team is hosting a live conversation on the GoGamecocks Facebook page. They’ll introduce themselves and preview the season ahead.

We’re less than two weeks away from the official start of a new era for South Carolina football.

New head coach Shane Beamer will lead his first game for USC when the Gamecocks host Eastern Illinois at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 4.

We’re also breaking in a new team of reporters at The State with Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna leading our coverage of University of South Carolina athletics.

Join us in a live event on our Facebook page at 2 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 26) — come meet us, listen to our insights about the historic year for the Gamecocks and ask us your questions about the season ahead.