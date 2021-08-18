Why one ESPN personality believes Williams-Brice is SEC’s most underrated atmosphere

There’s Sandstorm. There’s Cocky and Sir Big Spur. And you can’t forget about when the state fair is in town.

SEC Network’s Matt Stinchcomb ranked South Carolina as the SEC’s most underrated atmosphere, ahead of Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Mississippi State in a segment Tuesday night on SEC Now.

“I think that when you hearken back to the Spurrier years, you’re rocking and rolling,” Stinchcomb said to Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang on the broadcast.

Stinchcomb gushed about eating a hamburger with a Krispy Kreme doughnut bun at the S.C. State Fair, which is set to run from Oct. 13-24 this year. The Gamecocks will host Vanderbilt on Oct. 16 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“You cannot beat it,” Stinchcomb said. “They fry everything, and it’s all edible. ... Not everywhere has that sort of thing.”

Head coach Shane Beamer tweeted a screenshot of SEC Network’s underrated atmosphere rankings Wednesday morning.

“Exactly! If you know you know……..” Beamer said on Twitter. “#BestAtmosphereInTheCountry.”

“I don’t think we fully appreciate how great some of these venues are,” Stinchcomb said. “Tennessee is one of the more overlooked, and South Carolina especially. Great fan base. You just hope that these teams have something to cheer for on the field.”

The Gamecocks are less than three weeks away from taking the field at Williams-Brice. South Carolina will play its first game Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.

USC Gamecocks 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus and SEC Network Plus)

Sept. 11 at East Carolina, noon (ESPN2)

Sept. 18 at Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 25 vs. Kentucky

Oct. 2 vs. Troy

Oct. 9 at Tennessee

Oct. 16 vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23 at Texas A&M

Nov. 6 vs. Florida

Nov. 13 at Missouri

Nov. 20 vs. Auburn

Nov. 27 vs Clemson