Another USC stadium earns national praise, named one of nine best in the country

Williams-Brice Stadium earned recognition earlier this week for its safe and secure gameday atmosphere.
Now, another USC sporting venue has been singled out for acclaim, as NCAA.com deemed Stone Stadium, where the Gamecocks’ soccer teams play, as one of the nine best venues to watch college soccer in the country.
The “Graveyard,” as Stone Stadium is nicknamed because of its proximity to a cemetery, has an official capacity of 5,000 but has hosted more than that for both men’s and women’s games. The playing field was replaced completely in 2009.
NCAA.com’s rankings were based in part off responses to a question posed on Twitter by the NCAA, where one user wrote that “the Graveyard is one of those places where I fell in love with soccer.”
The venue has also been incredibly friendly to the Gamecocks over the past several years, with the men’s team accumulating 31 wins, eight losses and two ties there over the past three seasons, and the women collecting a 31-2-1 record in that time.
