When Gamecock national champ is set to start play at Wimbledon

The draw is out for Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, and South Carolina’s Paul Jubb will get not one but at least two chances to play on the famed grass courts in London.

In addition to earning a place in the singles tournament, Jubb, the Gamecocks’ first ever men’s tennis national champion, will play in the doubles tourney as well.

The Hull, England, native and rising USC senior will play Joao Sousa of Portugal in the first round of the singles draw. Sousa is the No. 66 ranked player in the world. Their match will take place Tuesday, July 6, with the time to be announced Monday.

On the doubles side, Jubb will be paired with fellow Englishman Jack Draper and take on the team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Columbia, the No. 2 seed. That match will take place Wednesday, July 3.

For Carolina fans hoping to watch Jubb compete in the Grand Slam event, ESPN and ESPN2 will carry live coverage of Wimbledon every day of the tournament from July 1 to July 14. Matches can also be streamed online at WatchESPN.com

Jubb is one of just three teenagers to compete in the men’s singles tournament this year, and he is only the fourth Gamecock ever to play at Wimbledon, the first to do so since Stephane Simian in 1997.

Beyond happy to play my first @Wimbledon and be given this amazing opportunity. Thx to @the_LTA for all the support and everyone else on this journey with me. As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19. #BackTheBrits #GamecockGRIT — Paul Jubb (@PaulJubb3) June 19, 2019

For the Gamecocks, Jubb went 38-4 as a singles player and 20-2 in dual matches this past year. He was 11-1 in SEC play and 11-1 as a doubles player.

For his college career, he posted a 73-18 record.

To win his national title in May, he made a run through a set of ranked players, capped by the No. 1 player in the country Nuno Borges from Mississippi State. Borges had beaten Jubb in the regular season, but Jubb took a 6-3, 7-6 (2) match in Orlando, Florida to earn the championship.

Jubb currently ranks 472nd in the world and is the first reigning NCAA singles champ to play Wimbledon since 1981. He will return to South Carolina for his final season of collegiate tennis in 2019-2020 and and attempt to become just the fifth back-to-back champion in 50 years.



