Gamecocks baseball ranked one of the top 15 teams in the country after 2018 season

The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team survived the lows and reached some notable heights across the 2018 season.
They finished the year, in the eyes of at least one ranking, as a top-15 team.
D1Baseball released its final poll of the season Friday afternoon and the Gamecocks came in at No. 14. it represented a massive turnaround for the squad that went from 20-17 following a loss to Presbyterian to a regional title and finishing one win away from the College World Series.
It came the same day Baseball America ranked the Gamecocks 16th.
That put USC as the fifth-ranked SEC team behind Auburn (No. 13) and World Series participants Mississippi State (No. 4), Florida (No. 3) and Arkansas (No. 2). The Razorbacks lost to No. 1 Oregon State in a three-game championship series.
Clemson finished No. 20 after not advancing out of its own regional.
The Gamecocks went 37-26, which included winning all three games in the Greenville Regional and handing Arkansas a loss in the super regional.
D1Baseball final poll
RANK.
RECORD
1. Oregon State
55-12-1
2. Arkansas
48-21
3. Florida
49-21
4. Mississippi State
39-29
5. North Carolina
44-20
6. Texas Tech
45-20
7. Texas
42-23
8. Washington
35-26
9. Minnesota
44-15
10. Stetson
48-13
11. Duke
45-18
12. Tennessee Tech
53-12
13. Auburn
43-23
14. South Carolina
37-26
15. Mississippi
48-17
16. Cal State Fullerton
36-25
17. Stanford
45-12
18. Vanderbilt
35-27
19. Georgia
39-21
20. Clemson
47-16
21. Florida State
43-19
22. N.C. State
42-18
23. UCLA
38-21
24. Houston
38-25
25. UConn
37-22-1
Comments