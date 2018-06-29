Mark Kingston reflects on USC's improbable run: 'They could’ve mailed it in'

South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston looks at what it took for his team to rally from rock bottom to winning an NCAA tournament regional and advancing to the supers against Arkansas
By
Up Next
South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston looks at what it took for his team to rally from rock bottom to winning an NCAA tournament regional and advancing to the supers against Arkansas
By

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Gamecocks baseball ranked one of the top 15 teams in the country after 2018 season

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 29, 2018 05:01 PM

The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team survived the lows and reached some notable heights across the 2018 season.

They finished the year, in the eyes of at least one ranking, as a top-15 team.

D1Baseball released its final poll of the season Friday afternoon and the Gamecocks came in at No. 14. it represented a massive turnaround for the squad that went from 20-17 following a loss to Presbyterian to a regional title and finishing one win away from the College World Series.

It came the same day Baseball America ranked the Gamecocks 16th.

That put USC as the fifth-ranked SEC team behind Auburn (No. 13) and World Series participants Mississippi State (No. 4), Florida (No. 3) and Arkansas (No. 2). The Razorbacks lost to No. 1 Oregon State in a three-game championship series.

Clemson finished No. 20 after not advancing out of its own regional.

The Gamecocks went 37-26, which included winning all three games in the Greenville Regional and handing Arkansas a loss in the super regional.

D1Baseball final poll

RANK.

RECORD

1. Oregon State

55-12-1

2. Arkansas

48-21

3. Florida

49-21

4. Mississippi State

39-29

5. North Carolina

44-20

6. Texas Tech

45-20

7. Texas

42-23

8. Washington

35-26

9. Minnesota

44-15

10. Stetson

48-13

11. Duke

45-18

12. Tennessee Tech

53-12

13. Auburn

43-23

14. South Carolina

37-26

15. Mississippi

48-17

16. Cal State Fullerton

36-25

17. Stanford

45-12

18. Vanderbilt

35-27

19. Georgia

39-21

20. Clemson

47-16

21. Florida State

43-19

22. N.C. State

42-18

23. UCLA

38-21

24. Houston

38-25

25. UConn

37-22-1

  Comments  