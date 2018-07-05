Jaycee Horn could have big USC career. First things first, freshman says

Jaycee Horn, a former Tennessee commitment from Alpharetta, Georgia, isn’t looking forward to any particular South Carolina football game this season.

“I mean, I just got to work my way into playing first,” he said. “That’s No. 1, and then I’ll look into what game.”

Horn is a four-star cornerback who is rated among the top 25 nationally at his position in the 2018 class. It was viewed as a late steal when Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson and the USC staff got Horn to pledge two days before the start of the December signing period.

The son of a four-time Pro Bowl receiver seems ready-made, but let Horn earn a role before he begins dreaming of clashes with the Volunteers and Bulldogs.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“You always want to set high standards, so even if you don’t land there, you land somewhere close,” Horn said. “So that’s my main goal, to come in and compete with the 1s and play with the 1s. But if not, I still want to be able to learn from those guys (starting players).”

Horn is in Columbia and enrolled for summer classes. He’s scheduled to room with fellow freshman DB Israel Mukuamu – and join a position group that already includes veteran returnees Keisean Nixon and Rashad Fenton and now Nick Harvey, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M.

“I know we got a graduate transfer coming in,” Horn said. “He’s an older guy. So it would be good to learn from him, Keisean and Fenton. All those dudes are older guys that have been doing it for a long time.

“So even if I don’t end up starting, it’ll be good to learn from them. So that when it is my time, I know that I’m ready.”

Horn, who said he’s up to 193 pounds, has spent the last five months on a strict training regimen in anticipation of such a moment.

“I started off about three times a week, going to the field and just running,” he said. “And then I worked my way into doing drills these last three weeks. I’ve been doing ladder drills, positional drills. But still getting a run in, trying to run longer distances.

“Basically I’m just trying to get in shape. But of course it’s still going to be a challenge when you first get there. But I’m prepared for it.”

South Carolina is coming off a 9-4 season, which included a win in the Outback Bowl. Horn is part of, according to 247Sports, the nation’s No. 19 recruiting class. The 2018 Gamecocks, with the return of star receiver Deebo Samuel, are trending toward big things.

“I’m anxious,” Horn said. “I mean, it’s an exciting time for South Carolina football. Since Muschamp’s been there, we’ve improved every year, but if you talk to the coaches and to the guys, we’re not just OK with what we’re doing. We’re trying to take it to the next level of winning national championships.

“We know it’s not going to happen right away, but the more we win, the more recruits we get. We’re just trying to build a dynasty.

“We’re excited, but we’re not complacent."