Report: USC's Jamarcus King set to sign deal with NFL team before training camp

Former South Carolina defensive back Jamarcus King struggled at the NFL Combine and went undrafted.
He will reportedly be going to training camp with an NFL team.
Kevin Boilard , an NFL writer with 247 Sports, tweeted King will join the Washington Redskins and sign a deal before training camp. He'll join former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger and South Carolina product Josh Norman.
King came to USC as a four-star junior college prospect from Coffeyville. He took a few games to get into the starting lineup, and started his final 24 contests. He had 92 tackles in two years, breaking up 21 passes and and snagging five interceptions.
At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He's got height for a corner at 6-foot-1, but struggled adding weight and was up-and-down in terms of coverage and tackling.
