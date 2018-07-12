Gamecocks QB commit Ryan Hilinski makes big jump in recruiting rankings

Another update to recruiting rankings and another jump for South Carolina football quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski.
After strong performances at The Opening and Elite 11, he’s a top-50 player in the country. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound passer moved up to No. 47 from 73 in the 247 composite rankings after the latest 247 rankings came out. He’s one of the crown jewels of USC’s 2019 group, alongside Zacch Pickens.
Four-star defensive end Joseph Anderson jumped from No. 204 overall to No. 197. Pickens slipped from 19th to 20th. Wide receiver Jamario Holley slipped from No. 271 to No. 277.
Hilinski’s high school teammate and top target, Kyle Ford, jumped to No. 41 nationally off a strong performance at The Opening, still short of a composite fifth star.
There had been some sentiment building that Hilinski would get a fifth star. MaxPreps even came out and guessed it would happen, but he is still 15 spots away.
Last season, Hilinski threw for 3,749 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions, playing in one of the toughest conferences nationally. That included 538 yards in one game.
He committed to South Carolina in early April, after spreading the ashes of his brother Tyler in Hawaii. Tyler Hilinski was a quarterback at Washington State who took his own life early this year.
“I asked Tyler, ‘Hey Ty, do you think South Carolina’s the place?’” Ryan Hilinski said at the time. “I got a yes from him, and ever since then, I think it’s the right decision.”
