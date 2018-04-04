South Carolina picks up four-star quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski for 2019 class

South Carolina has a quarterback for the 2019 recruiting class.

Orange Lutheran (California) quarterback Ryan Hilinski committed to the Gamecocks. He was at USC's spring game last weekend and talked with Harris Pastides, Jerri Spurrier and Marcus Lattimore on the trip.

Hilinski is a 6-foot-4, 222-pound passer rated a four-star in the 247 Composite. He's the No. 308 player nationally, 8th among pro-style passers and No. 37 in California.

"This past weekend pretty much summed it up for me," Hilinski said. "I feel comfortable. They took care of myself and my family and I couldn't be more happy." I just feel comfortable and got a feeling today (Tuesday) after I spread my brother's ashes."

Hilinski's brother was former Washington State quarterback Ty Hilinski. He committed suicide in January and Tuesday, while on vacation in Hawaii, the family released his ashes into the Pacific Ocean.

Sunday night, he named a top seven of South Carolina Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oregon, Arizona and Arizona State. He had been impressed with his last trip to Columbia.

Big Ty! The time has come. Thank you for everything yesterday... I’m bringing you and the family with me!



110% Committing to South Carolina!

SPURS UP! pic.twitter.com/J1GMwaC0t6 — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) April 4, 2018 #SpursUp! — Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) April 4, 2018

Last season, he threw for 3,749 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. That includes 538 yards in one game.

“If I see the receiver open, the ball is going to get there as soon as he’s open,” Hilinski said. “(QB coach Dan Werner) loves my charisma as a quarterback, loves my leadership is what he told me. He could tell by talking to people at my school that I’m a great kid which is probably the biggest thing I pride myself on besides football. He thinks I can run a little bit, which I can. A lot of people don’t think I can, so I think he likes that. It’s a secret weapon."





Hilinski is USC's first quarterback commitment for 2019 and the ninth overall commitment in the class.