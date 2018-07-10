Ryan Hilinski headed to prestigious All-American Bowl before he enrolls at USC

Ryan Hilinski tweeted it's something he's hoped to do since he was little.
Soon enough, the four-star passer will join South Carolina's football team. But before that, he'll play in the All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army game.
Hilinski tweeted the news out Tuesday evening. He'd receiver the invite days earlier, and also was invited and had planned to play in the the Under Armour All-America Game. The All-American Bowl game is January 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Hilinski has made the Elite 11 and went to The Opening, performing well at both.
He's currently the No. 73 player in the 247 composite rankings and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback.
Last season, he threw for 3,749 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions, playing in one of the toughest conferences nationally. That included 538 yards in one game.
He committed to South Carolina in early April, after spreading the ashes of his brother Tyler in Hawaii. Tyler Hilinski was a quarterback at Washington State who took his own life early this year.
