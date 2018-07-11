Which South Carolina players gained (and lost) the most weight since spring?

South Carolina's reveal of its 2018 roster on Wednesday showed not only the new numbers and one notable departure, but revealed something else.
Who added an lost the most weight.
A total to 22 players either dropped or gained at least seven pounds. That includes early enrollee freshmen, whose weight was measured against their signing day weight.
A few notables:
Freshman defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare up 28 pounds to 285 as he moves from end to tackle.
Middle linebacker T.J. Brunson up 15 pounds to 240
Left tackle Dennis Daley up to 324, a gain of 12 pounds
Tackle/end Keir Thomas up 11 pounds to 276
Buck Brad Johnson up 10 pounds to 250
Tight end Evan Hinson down 15 pounds to 230
Biggest gainers
Up 28 - Kingsley Enagbare to 285, from signing day weight
Up 20 - OL Wyatt Campbell to 285, from signing day weight
Up 17 - OL Hank Manos to 289, from signing day weight
Up 15 - LB T.J. Brunson to 240
Up 15 - OL Summie Carlay to 300
Up 13 - DL Tyreek Johnson to 270, from signing day weight
Up 12 - OL Dennis Daley to 324
Up 11 - LB Ernest Jones to 235, from signing day weight
Up 11 - DL Jazuun Outlaw to 238
Up 11 - DL Keir Thomas to 276
Up 10 - Buck Brad Johnson to 250
Up 10 - OL Jordan Rhodes to 325
Up 8 - TE Jacob August to 252
Up 7 - DB Korey Banks to 191
Up 7 - WR Randrecous Davis to 189
Up 7 - OL Christian Pellage to 305
Up 7 - K Will Tommie to 167
Up 7 - DB Jamyest Williams to 182
Up 6 - RB Caleb Kinlaw to 198
Up 6 - TE Will Register to 251
Up 6 - LB Eldridge Thompson to 229
Up 6 - QB Jay Urich to 210
Biggest losers
Down 15 - Evan Hinson to 230
Down 12 - P/K Michael Almond to 225
Down 12 - TE Caleb Jenerette to 221
Down 11 - WR Shemar Glenn 165
Down 6 - LS Ben Asbury to 199
Down 6 - DB Jaylan Foster to 184
Down 6 - OL Cameron Johnson to 289
Down 6 - TE Kyle Markway to 242
