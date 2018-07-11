First look: USC freshman D-lineman Kingsley Enagbare

South Carolina freshman Kingsley Enagbare gets reps during the Gamecocks spring practice.
By
South Carolina freshman Kingsley Enagbare gets reps during the Gamecocks spring practice.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

Which South Carolina players gained (and lost) the most weight since spring?

By Ben Breiner

July 11, 2018 05:59 PM

South Carolina's reveal of its 2018 roster on Wednesday showed not only the new numbers and one notable departure, but revealed something else.

Who added an lost the most weight.

A total to 22 players either dropped or gained at least seven pounds. That includes early enrollee freshmen, whose weight was measured against their signing day weight.

A few notables:

Freshman defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare up 28 pounds to 285 as he moves from end to tackle.

Middle linebacker T.J. Brunson up 15 pounds to 240

Left tackle Dennis Daley up to 324, a gain of 12 pounds

Tackle/end Keir Thomas up 11 pounds to 276

Buck Brad Johnson up 10 pounds to 250

Tight end Evan Hinson down 15 pounds to 230

Biggest gainers

Up 28 - Kingsley Enagbare to 285, from signing day weight

Up 20 - OL Wyatt Campbell to 285, from signing day weight

Up 17 - OL Hank Manos to 289, from signing day weight

Up 15 - LB T.J. Brunson to 240

Up 15 - OL Summie Carlay to 300

Up 13 - DL Tyreek Johnson to 270, from signing day weight

Up 12 - OL Dennis Daley to 324

Up 11 - LB Ernest Jones to 235, from signing day weight

Up 11 - DL Jazuun Outlaw to 238

Up 11 - DL Keir Thomas to 276

Up 10 - Buck Brad Johnson to 250

Up 10 - OL Jordan Rhodes to 325

Up 8 - TE Jacob August to 252

Up 7 - DB Korey Banks to 191

Up 7 - WR Randrecous Davis to 189

Up 7 - OL Christian Pellage to 305

Up 7 - K Will Tommie to 167

Up 7 - DB Jamyest Williams to 182

Up 6 - RB Caleb Kinlaw to 198

Up 6 - TE Will Register to 251

Up 6 - LB Eldridge Thompson to 229

Up 6 - QB Jay Urich to 210

Biggest losers

Down 15 - Evan Hinson to 230

Down 12 - P/K Michael Almond to 225

Down 12 - TE Caleb Jenerette to 221

Down 11 - WR Shemar Glenn 165

Down 6 - LS Ben Asbury to 199

Down 6 - DB Jaylan Foster to 184

Down 6 - OL Cameron Johnson to 289

Down 6 - TE Kyle Markway to 242

