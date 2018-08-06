It’s early, but Jake Bentley has rave reviews of Deebo and USC’s new offense

After South Carolina’s fourth practice of the fall, junior quarterback Jake Bentley is even more excited about the Gamecocks’ new offense.

“It gets better each and every day,” Bentley said Monday after South Carolina’s second practice in shoulder pads. “The more comfortable we get with it, the faster we go. We were flying today. Every day the defense comes in talking about how hard it is to go against.”

First-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has promised the Gamecocks will run a faster-paced offense this year after South Carolina finished 110th in the nation in plays last year under fired offensive coordinator Kurt Roper.

“It’s going to be a brand-new offense that (fans) should be excited about,” Bentley said. “There are a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays for us. There are a lot of guys who have played a lot of football.”

One of those guys has looked especially good to Bentley. That’s senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is returning this season after he missed 10 games last year because of a broken leg. Samuel hasn’t shown any rust in his return to live action, Bentley said.

“Not at all,” Bentley said. “He’s hit the ground running and he’s really looked explosive. There is no timidness with him at all.”

Samuel had six touchdowns in three games last year.