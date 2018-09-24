Three things we learned from the Gamecocks victory over Vanderbilt

Game time, TV network set for South Carolina-Missouri football

By Ben Breiner

September 24, 2018 12:10 PM

The kickoff time for South Carolina football’s SEC East showdown with Missouri at Williams-Brice was set Monday, as the Gamecocks and Tigers will square off starting at noon on Oct. 6 on SEC Network, the school announced.

USC has won two in a row in the series, including a 31-13 win last season that included a 31-3 Gamecocks run to close the game. Missouri is 3-1, coming off a loss to powerhouse Georgia and has a bye this weekend.

The Gamecocks, are coming off a 37-14 win against Vanderbilt and currently sit at 2-1. The line has fluctuated in the first 24 hours since it was posted, with Kentucky favored by 1 as of Monday morning.

NOTE: The school originally announced a 12:30 p.m. kickoff time, but quickly corrected it.

SEC TV SCHEDULE FOR OCT. 6

Alabama at Arkansas, Noon, ESPN

Missouri at South Carolina, Noon, SEC Network

LSU at Florida, 3:30 pm, CBS

La.-Monroe at Ole Miss, 4 pm, SEC Network

Auburn at Miss. State*, 7/7:30 pm, ESPN/ESPN2/SECN

Vanderbilt at Georgia*, 7/7:30 pm, ESPN/ESPN2/SECN

Kentucky at Texas A&M*, 7/7:30 pm, ESPN/ESPN2/SECN



*-Time and Network designation to be determined after games of Sept. 29

