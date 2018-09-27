Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Kentucky game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina hits the road again for a tilt against the Kentucky Wildcats aiming to break a four-game skid. Here’s what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Kroger Field (67,606)
Series history: South Carolina leads 17-11-1. The Gamecocks have lost four in a row, none by more than 10 points.
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analysis; Cole Cubelic, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 108/XM 190
Line: Kentucky by 1 1/2
Weather: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Temperature around 65 degrees at kickoff, 60 by the end of the game. Northeast winds of 6 mph. Chance of precipitation below 5 percent.
What’s at stake
The Gamecocks have a streak that’s been sticking in the craw for many outside the program. The four losses in a row all had different contexts, but they’ve all been problematic.
This could also have a decisive impact on South Carolina’s place in the SEC East. At the moment, the Wildcats might well be the second-best team behind Georgia. A South Carolina win, and USC moves into good position there.
Kentucky is aiming for its best start in more than a decade. The Wildcats are ranked for the first time since 2007, and a win against a solid Gamecocks team would raise their profiles further.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
UK
Points/Game
34.3
34.5
Opp. Points/Game
23.3
13.2
Yds. Rushing/Game
196.7
269.0
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
163.0
103.5
Yds. Pass/Game
279.0
158.2
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
168.7
173.5
Avg. Yds./Game
475.7
427.2
Opp. Total Yds/Game
331.7
277.0
South Carolina players to watch
1. USC quarterback Jake Bentley had an odd and disappointing showing against Kentucky last season. After an explosive start, the offense went three-and-out four times and only managed 13 points, despite his season-high 304 passing yards. This year, he’s got 780 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.
2. Gamecocks tailback Rico Dowdle is the consistent bell cow of the ground game, and USC will be looking to make up for some things after last year’s meeting. The Gamecocks only ran for 54 yards on 20 carries, and Dowdle got stonewalled on the goal line in a big moment. This year, Dowdle has 235 yards on 5.6 yards per carry, but Kentucky just shut down Mississippi State’s prolific ground game.
3. Senior Bryson Allen-Williams will almost assuredly get tested considering he’s only 230 pounds and manning USC’s Buck defensive end position. The Wildcats’ Benny Snell-centric downhill running game will likely attack him and put pressure on the likes of linebackers T.J. Brunson, Sherrod Greene and Daniel Fennell. For the season, Allen-Williams, who was knocked out for 2017 against the Wildcats last fall, had 12 tackles, four for loss, with a sack and a pair of hurries this season.
Kentucky players to watch
1. Kentucky running back Benny Snell has started this season looking like the SEC’s best at his position. He’s averaging 135 yards a game after another 165 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State. The junior has run for 175 yards and three scores in two career games against the Gamecocks.
2. Not lost in Snell’s performance Saturday, the Wildcat defense limited a previously electric Mississippi State offense to over 380 yards and 40 points below its season averages. Linebacker Josh Allen is the unit’s ringleader. After two tackles for loss, a sack, quarterback hurry and pass breakup against the Bulldogs, the All-American candidate told reporters, “I felt like they couldn’t block me.”
3. UK quarterback Terry Wilson was one of the most coveted junior college prospects on the market this past recruiting cycle. The January enrollee won’t wow you with passing numbers (Jake Bentley has thrown for 317 more yards than Wilson in one less game), but he’s enough of a running threat to take some attention off Snell. Wilson is second in the SEC among QBs with 241 yards.
South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
WR
Deebo Samuel
Josh Vann
WR
Bryan Edwards
Chavis Dawkins
WR
Shi Smith
Randrecous Davis
OT
Blake Camper
Dylan Wonnum
OG
Zack Bailey
Eric Douglas
C
Donell Stanley
Chandler Farrell
OG
Sadarius Hutcherson
Jordan Rhodes
OT
Dennis Daley
Malik Young
QB
Jake Bentley
Michael Scarnecchia
RB
Rico Dowdle
OR Ty’Son Williams
OR A.J. Turner
OR Mon Denson
TE
Jacob August
Kyle Markway
TE
K.C. Crosby
Kiel Pollard
Defense
DE
Bryson Allen-Williams
Brad Johnson
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Kobe Smith
DT
Keir Thomas
J.J. Enagbare
DE
Aaron Sterling
Shameik Blackshear
WLB
Sherrod Greene
Eldridge Thompson
MLB
T.J. Brunson
Rosendo Louis
SLB
Daniel Fennell
Bryson Allen-Williams
CB
Keisean Nixon
Jaycee Horn
S
Steven Montac
Jamyest Williams
S
J.T. Ibe
Nick Harvey
CB
Rashad Fenton
Israel Mukuamu
Nickel
Jaycee Horn
Jamyest Williams
PK
Parker White
Alexander Woznick
KO
Parker White
Will Tommie
P
Joseph Charlton
Michael Almond
LS
Ben Asbury
Matthew Smith
KOR
Deebo Samuel
A.J. Turner
PR
Bryan Edwards
Nick Harvey
H
Danny Gordon
Michael Almond
Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report
Comments