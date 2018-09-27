What Muschamp said about Kentucky ... and the Wildcats’ streak

South Carolina Gamecocks face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field Saturday Sept. 29, in Lexington, KY.
South Carolina Gamecocks face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field Saturday Sept. 29, in Lexington, KY.
Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Kentucky game details, TV info, depth chart

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 27, 2018 03:08 PM

South Carolina hits the road again for a tilt against the Kentucky Wildcats aiming to break a four-game skid. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field (67,606)

Series history: South Carolina leads 17-11-1. The Gamecocks have lost four in a row, none by more than 10 points.

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analysis; Cole Cubelic, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 108/XM 190

Line: Kentucky by 1 1/2

Weather: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Temperature around 65 degrees at kickoff, 60 by the end of the game. Northeast winds of 6 mph. Chance of precipitation below 5 percent.

What’s at stake

The Gamecocks have a streak that’s been sticking in the craw for many outside the program. The four losses in a row all had different contexts, but they’ve all been problematic.

This could also have a decisive impact on South Carolina’s place in the SEC East. At the moment, the Wildcats might well be the second-best team behind Georgia. A South Carolina win, and USC moves into good position there.

Kentucky is aiming for its best start in more than a decade. The Wildcats are ranked for the first time since 2007, and a win against a solid Gamecocks team would raise their profiles further.

The teams, by the numbers



USC

UK

Points/Game

34.3

34.5

Opp. Points/Game

23.3

13.2

Yds. Rushing/Game

196.7

269.0

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

163.0

103.5

Yds. Pass/Game

279.0

158.2

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

168.7

173.5

Avg. Yds./Game

475.7

427.2

Opp. Total Yds/Game

331.7

277.0

South Carolina players to watch

1. USC quarterback Jake Bentley had an odd and disappointing showing against Kentucky last season. After an explosive start, the offense went three-and-out four times and only managed 13 points, despite his season-high 304 passing yards. This year, he’s got 780 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

2. Gamecocks tailback Rico Dowdle is the consistent bell cow of the ground game, and USC will be looking to make up for some things after last year’s meeting. The Gamecocks only ran for 54 yards on 20 carries, and Dowdle got stonewalled on the goal line in a big moment. This year, Dowdle has 235 yards on 5.6 yards per carry, but Kentucky just shut down Mississippi State’s prolific ground game.

3. Senior Bryson Allen-Williams will almost assuredly get tested considering he’s only 230 pounds and manning USC’s Buck defensive end position. The Wildcats’ Benny Snell-centric downhill running game will likely attack him and put pressure on the likes of linebackers T.J. Brunson, Sherrod Greene and Daniel Fennell. For the season, Allen-Williams, who was knocked out for 2017 against the Wildcats last fall, had 12 tackles, four for loss, with a sack and a pair of hurries this season.

Kentucky players to watch

1. Kentucky running back Benny Snell has started this season looking like the SEC’s best at his position. He’s averaging 135 yards a game after another 165 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State. The junior has run for 175 yards and three scores in two career games against the Gamecocks.

2. Not lost in Snell’s performance Saturday, the Wildcat defense limited a previously electric Mississippi State offense to over 380 yards and 40 points below its season averages. Linebacker Josh Allen is the unit’s ringleader. After two tackles for loss, a sack, quarterback hurry and pass breakup against the Bulldogs, the All-American candidate told reporters, “I felt like they couldn’t block me.”

3. UK quarterback Terry Wilson was one of the most coveted junior college prospects on the market this past recruiting cycle. The January enrollee won’t wow you with passing numbers (Jake Bentley has thrown for 317 more yards than Wilson in one less game), but he’s enough of a running threat to take some attention off Snell. Wilson is second in the SEC among QBs with 241 yards.

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

Chavis Dawkins

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Blake Camper

Dylan Wonnum

OG

Zack Bailey

Eric Douglas

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

OR Mon Denson

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

K.C. Crosby

Kiel Pollard

Defense

DE

Bryson Allen-Williams

Brad Johnson

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Eldridge Thompson

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Daniel Fennell

Bryson Allen-Williams

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

Jamyest Williams

S

J.T. Ibe

Nick Harvey

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Parker White

Will Tommie

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report

