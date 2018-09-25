How South Carolina is navigating NCAA’s new redshirt rule

South Carolina is heading into Game No. 4 of the 2018 season, and with the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, it means a few decisions could be in the works.
Across the sport, teams are seeing players, ones who are playing but not playing enough for their liking, announce they’d like to transfer and take a redshirt to save a year of eligibility. The new rule lets players see action in four games and still take a redshirt.
That’s an unintended consequence, and there’s still roster management elements that factor in. USC coach Will Muschamp said it’s an every-week conversation.
“We’ve had those discussions as far as when we meet on Wednesdays and Thursdays as a staff,” Muschamp said. “We have discussions about who is up for the game, situationally.”
Thus far, Oklahoma State has lost one of the 10 most productive receivers in the school’s history, while a trio of Auburn players, two sophomores and a junior, all left before last weekend’s Arkansas game.
There was also talk of former starting Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant perhaps shutting things down this season to have a chance at a job elsewhere.
The Gamecocks don’t appear to have anyone who fits the bill of a scholarship player having a smaller role than expected but also heading into his fourth game this weekend.
South Carolina has played 10 true freshmen, with between four and six in serious roles. The questions then turn to others, such as offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum or linebacker Ernest Jones, who saw action sparingly in a blowout.
“We have a lot of discussions as far as those things are concerned,” Muschamp said.
