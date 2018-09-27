South Carolina reveals uniform combination for Kentucky game

South Carolina football will add a little garnet to lastweek’s all-white look.
They’ll be white up high with garnet pants as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday, the team revealed Thursday. That’s white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet.
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on SEC Network.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
