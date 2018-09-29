South Carolina football again favored against Kentucky?

The Gamecocks are favorites again?
The money coming in on South Carolina’s football game Saturday against Kentucky in Lexington has come in waves, and it’s made for some confusing movement in the line. As of Saturday, just before 11 a.m., USC was listed as a 1 1/2-point favorite per the VegasInsider consensus line.
But that’s not where it started.
The line opened as a pick’em last Sunday, and quickly got bet up to Gamecocks by 2. But by the end of the day, it was Kentucky by one.
The Wildcats got as high as a 1 1/2-point favorite by Wednesday. Then it fell back. It was a pick’em by Thursday afternoon, and USC has been bouncing between being a 1- and 1/2-point favorite the past two days.
“It opened at 1.5 with South Carolina the favorite at the Wynn, and when the other books came out later in the day they had Kentucky favored,” ESPN.com gambling writer David Purdum told The State when the Wildcats were still favored. “I was surprised South Carolina was favored. Kentucky looked awfully impressive in their wins. I was a big fan of Mississippi State, thought they were really good, and Kentucky crushed them. Actually having South Carolina open as the favorite was a little bit surprising to me.”
