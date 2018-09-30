Gamecocks in the NFL: Jared Cook tallies 100 yards, forces OT with TD grab in win

Jared Cook’s torrid start to the 2018 NFL season continued Sunday, with the former South Carolina tight end putting up another career performance just a few weeks after doing so in Week 1.
While the current Oakland Raider didn’t have 180 yards like he did in the season opener, he did rack up 110 receiving yards on eight catches, including two that went for touchdowns.
One of those grabs came in the final minute of regulation as the Raiders stormed back to tie the Cleveland Browns, 42-42. Cook then caught a 24-yard pass in overtime that would eventually help set up the game-winning field goal.
The two touchdown grabs ties a career high for Cook, while the 110 yards is fifth-most in his career. Through four games this season, he has 370 receiving yards and 26 receptions — if he continues at this pace, he will smash his career bests and likely lead all NFL tight ends in receiving.
Cook wasn’t the only former Gamecock to star in the NFL on Sunday — Alshon Jeffery, Mike Davis and Jadeveon Clowney all turned in big performances as well. Meanwhile, second-year safety Isaiah Johnson got his first career start and recorded five tackles, while rookie Hayden Hurst saw his NFL debut delayed once again when he was ruled inactive by the Baltimore Ravens.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 4
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 8 catches on 9 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in his season debut
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Returned to starting lineup after missing week with injury. Run game produced 126 yards on 34 attempts.
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started for the fourth game in a row. Offensive line as a unit gave up 3 sacks and the running game produced just 34 yards
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Will play Monday vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Career-high 5 tackles, all solo
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — 4 tackles, all solo and all for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 8 catches on 13 targets for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 8 tackles, 7 solo, and 1 pass deflected
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — 1 tackle, solo, and 1 quarterback hit
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks — 21 carries for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns, all career highs, 4 receptions for 23 yards
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Played but recorded no stats. Run game as a whole produced 58 yards on 16 carries
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 42 yards, 2-for-2 on extra points
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 2 tackles, 1 solo
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Recorded 2 tackles, 1 solo, and recovered a fumble at the end of the game
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Waived earlier this week
Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Inactive (coach’s decision)
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Inactive (coach’s decision)
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — Bye week
Corey Robinson, OT, Carolina Panthers — Bye week
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — Bye week
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Bye week
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans — Placed on injured reserve this week
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve
David Williams, RB, Denver Broncos — Practice squad
