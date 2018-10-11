Gamecocks will be without valuable running back, special teamer against Texas A&M

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp addressed his team’s injuries ahead of Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M.

Players he mentioned included:

▪ A.J. Turner won’t play because of a concussion

▪ Wide receiver Bryan Edwards practiced all week on a sprained ankle

▪ He said Jake Bentley was healthy and good to start. The expectation was starting assuming he was healthy.

Muschamp said the hope is for linebacker Eldridge Thompson to get another year after a shoulder ended his season.

Turner has 131 yards on 21 carries this season. He had four carries against Missouri. He’s one of the team’s best coverage guys on several special teams units and has worked some as kick returner.