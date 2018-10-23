Jake Bentley leads the SEC in this accuracy statistic, according to the SEC Network

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has had an uneven 2018 season, to say the least.
He’s seen some of his numbers fall. He has already thrown seven interceptions, and he’s had some slow starts in big games. But according to one SEC Network show, he’s leading the SEC in one measure of accuracy.
On the program “Thinking Out Loud,” former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and LSU defensive lineman Marcus Spears were playing a game called “name that quarterback,” in which host Alyssa Lang, formerly of WLTX in Columbia, read stats and the two other hosts had to guess with SEC passer it described.
Lang asked the question: “Which quarterback throws the lowest percentage of off-target passes in the SEC?” After McElroy and Spears guessed Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, they got their answer: Bentley.
Lang said 10 percent of Bentley’s passes were deemed “off-target.”
At the end of the game, McElroy said: “I did not see the Jake Bentley one coming. That was a curveball. I like that one.”
For the season, Bentley ranks eighth in the SEC in completion percentage at 60.5. He’s been on the wrong end of a spate of drops, with six against Georgia, six against Kentucky and at least five against Texas A&M. USC catching all those would boost his completion percentage about 10 percent.
The Gamecocks come back from their off week and will face Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
