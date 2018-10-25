Gamecocks reveal uniform combination for Tennessee game Saturday

Just before Halloween, South Carolina football will be countering Tennessee’s orange with all black.
The Gamecocks will go with the full black look against the Volunteers in a game South Carolina might need to secure a bowl spot. That look is black pants, black jersey, black helmet.
South Carolina has won the last two in the series, and Will Muschamp is 6-0 all time against the Vols. Jeremy Pruitt is in his first year as head man in Knoxville.
The Gamecocks last wore all black in the home opener against Kentucky in 2017, a 23-13 loss.
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.
▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.
▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
