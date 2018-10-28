Gamecocks celebrate win over Tennessee

South Carolina football injury report coming out of Tennessee game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 28, 2018 12:03 AM

South Carolina football came out of its 27-24 win against Tennessee in good shape on an injury front.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said there was nothing major, but there were a few minor bumps and bruises:

Left tackle Dennis Daley had an ankle injury, which knocked him out for most of the game. Veteran Malik Young stepped up in his place.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards aggravated an only ankle injury, but mostly played through.

▪ Defensive backJamyest Williams missed some time because of a shoulder, but should be fine.

Defensive end/linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said he had a hand injury, but it wasn’t bothering him.

Quarterback Jake Bentley said he got the wind knocked out of him while scoring a crucial two-point conversion. He joked he had to sit there for a second, and him mom was likely freaking out (his concerned father, Bobby, was shown split screen as he sat on the turf).

