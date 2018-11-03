South Carolina had so many injuries, Will Muschamp didn’t know where to start

South Carolina football had a scary moment in the first quarter against Ole Miss when running back Rico Dowdle appeared to get bent on a tackle and was down for a long time.
It was one of a cavalcade of injuries suffered by Gamecocks through the game.
Will Muschamp afterward declined to even start going through his team’s long list of injuries.
“I’m not even going to start on the injury list,” Muschamp said. “I don’t know who’s up, who’s down. Be on the conference call tomorrow night. I don’t know where the injury situation is.”
The team lost, tailbacks Dowdle (foot), Ty’Son Williams, left tackle Malik Young, defensive lineman Aaron Sterling and, for stretches, defensive backs Javon Charleston, Jamyest Williams, Steven Montac, R.J. Roderick and defensive end Bryson Allen-Williams.
Muschamp said at one point the team was playing four freshmen, three true, in the secondary, something he’d never done before.
Muschamp updates injuries, among other things, when he speaks with the media Sunday night.
Comments