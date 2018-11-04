Will Muschamp recaps ‘gutsy’ win over Ole Miss

South Carolina beat Ole Miss 48-44 at at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Oxford, MS.
By
Up Next
South Carolina beat Ole Miss 48-44 at at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Oxford, MS.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

Heading to the swamp, Gamecocks will be touchdown underdogs to Gators

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 04, 2018 04:57 PM

South Carolina’s football team is on the road for the second week in a row as it heads south to face Florida in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks will be underdogs by a comfortable margin.

USC opened as a seven-point ‘dog to No. 19 Florida, which sits at 6-3 and 4-3 in the SEC. It’s the most a South Carolina opponent has been favored by since Georgia in Week 2.

The Gamecocks are coming off an upset win, having been a 2-point underdogs at Ole Miss. USC is 4-4 against the spread this season.

The Gators are 5-3 against the spread, with back to back losses to Georgia and Missouri in which they failed to cover (once as a favorite, once as an underdog).

USC won the last meeting, a sloppy 28-20 affair in Columbia. The Gators took the last meeting in Gainesville 20-7.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Here are three things we learned from the Gamecocks' 48-44 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, November 3 in Oxford, Miss.

By

  Comments  