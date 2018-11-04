Heading to the swamp, Gamecocks will be touchdown underdogs to Gators

South Carolina’s football team is on the road for the second week in a row as it heads south to face Florida in Gainesville.
The Gamecocks will be underdogs by a comfortable margin.
USC opened as a seven-point ‘dog to No. 19 Florida, which sits at 6-3 and 4-3 in the SEC. It’s the most a South Carolina opponent has been favored by since Georgia in Week 2.
The Gamecocks are coming off an upset win, having been a 2-point underdogs at Ole Miss. USC is 4-4 against the spread this season.
The Gators are 5-3 against the spread, with back to back losses to Georgia and Missouri in which they failed to cover (once as a favorite, once as an underdog).
USC won the last meeting, a sloppy 28-20 affair in Columbia. The Gators took the last meeting in Gainesville 20-7.
Kickoff is set for noon.
