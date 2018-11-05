Gamecocks in the NFL: Mike Davis works multiple ways to get his 100 yards

It was a relatively quiet week for former South Carolina football stars in the NFL, as star wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was on bye and top safety D.J. Swearinger recorded no statistics for the Washington Redskins.
But ex-Gamecock running back Mike Davis did hit several career milestone for the Seattle Seahawks, setting a personal best in receiving yards and catches and going over 100 scrimmage yards for just the second time in his four years as a professional. Unfortunately for Davis, those numbers came in a loss, as Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-17.
Going against Davis and the Seahawks, another former USC star, linebacker Melvin Ingram, came up with a sack and four tackles on the day to boost his season totals to 4.5 and 24, respectively.
On Sunday Night Football, New England Patriots cornerback and former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore came away with a big win over the Green Bay Packers. He contributed three tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery to the victory.
Read Next
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 11
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started his ninth consecutive game.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 5 tackles, 4 solo, and 1 pass deflection
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Out with a neck injury
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — Started but recorded no stats alongside new teammate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — 1 catch on 2 targets for 21 yards
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Played but recorded no statistics in a loss
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — 1 sack and 2 quarterback hits
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 2 catches on 2 targets for 20 yards
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — Out with an ankle injury
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — 4 tackles, 1 solo, and 1 sack
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks — 15 rushing attempts for 62 yards, 7 receptions for 45 yards
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Made 2 tackles, both solo
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — Will play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 3 tackles, all solo, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played but recorded no statistics.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Returned 1 punt for 12 yards
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — Bye week
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Bye week
David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Bye week
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad
Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans — Released off Injured reserve this week, now a free agent
Comments