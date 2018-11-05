Gamecocks in the NFL: Mike Davis works multiple ways to get his 100 yards

It was a relatively quiet week for former South Carolina football stars in the NFL, as star wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was on bye and top safety D.J. Swearinger recorded no statistics for the Washington Redskins.

But ex-Gamecock running back Mike Davis did hit several career milestone for the Seattle Seahawks, setting a personal best in receiving yards and catches and going over 100 scrimmage yards for just the second time in his four years as a professional. Unfortunately for Davis, those numbers came in a loss, as Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-17.

Going against Davis and the Seahawks, another former USC star, linebacker Melvin Ingram, came up with a sack and four tackles on the day to boost his season totals to 4.5 and 24, respectively.

On Sunday Night Football, New England Patriots cornerback and former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore came away with a big win over the Green Bay Packers. He contributed three tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery to the victory.

GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 11

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started his ninth consecutive game.

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 5 tackles, 4 solo, and 1 pass deflection





Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Out with a neck injury





D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — Started but recorded no stats alongside new teammate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix





Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — 1 catch on 2 targets for 21 yards

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Played but recorded no statistics in a loss

Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — 1 sack and 2 quarterback hits

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 2 catches on 2 targets for 20 yards





Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — Out with an ankle injury

Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — 4 tackles, 1 solo, and 1 sack

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks — 15 rushing attempts for 62 yards, 7 receptions for 45 yards

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Made 2 tackles, both solo

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — Will play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 3 tackles, all solo, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery





Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played but recorded no statistics.

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Returned 1 punt for 12 yards

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — Bye week





A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Bye week

David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Bye week

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve





Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad





Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad





Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans — Released off Injured reserve this week, now a free agent