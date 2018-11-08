Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Florida game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina football is coming off its fifth win of the season and is looking to upset a ranked team in the Florida Gators. Here’s what you need to know about the game:
South Carolina-Florida game details
Who: Florida (6-3, 5-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (5-3, 4-3)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)
Series history: The Gators lead the series 26-9-3. The Gamecocks have won three of the past five and two of the past four in The Swamp.
TV: SEC Network (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Greg McElroy, analysis; Tom Luginbill, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 380/XM 980
Line: Gators by 6 1/2
Weather: Cloudy, with a high near 73. A 10 percent chance of rain through the game. Around 72 degrees at kickoff, 73 at the end of the game.
What’s at stake
South Carolina is on track for at least seven wins, something that wasn’t a given after losing to Kentucky and Texas A&M. Now the Gamecocks turn their sights to knocking off a ranked opponent for the first time since Tennessee in 2016.
South Carolina’s offense roared to life against Ole Miss with 48 points. The question is, can that continue against a Gators defense that is talented and sends pressure with abandon?
The Gators were riding high heading into the Cocktail Party, but lost an understandable game to Georgia and picked up an upset loss to Missouri. Florida needs this one to avoid a hefty slide.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
FLA
Points/Game
31.0
30.6
Opp. Points/Game
27.9
21.1
Yds. Rushing/Game
161.6
184.9
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
182.0
172.4
Yds. Pass/Game
252.1
199.1
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
222.6
179.0
Avg. Yds./Game
413.8
384.0
Opp. Total Yds/Game
404.6
351.4
South Carolina players to watch
1. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has had a difficult road against the Gators. He had a rough game in a 2016 road loss and then threw three interceptions in South Carolina’s ugly win a year ago. For the season, Bentley has 1,666 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight touchdowns.
2. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a breakout game on the special teams front against Ole Miss. Against a strong defense, a breakout game on offense would go a long way toward USC pulling the upset.
3. Freshman safety R.J. Roderick will likely make his first career start against a Gators attack that can create some confusion with the run game. In limited work he’s got 24 tackles.
Florida players to watch
1. Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks heard boos from the UF faithful before he was replaced against Missouri. The sophomore, who completed just 10 passes in last year’s loss to USC in Columbia, isn’t certain to appear against the Gamecocks again. Kyle Trask, a redshirt sophomore, went 10-of-18 for 126 yards with a touchdown late in the Missouri loss. “We’ll see how they perform this week,” Mullen said of the QB situation. “If there’s a drastic change, we’ll make a change. If not, we’ll play with who’s going to give us the best chance to win.”
2. Florida defensive end Jachai Polite is fourth in the SEC with seven sacks. He’s a Bednarik Award semifinalist who’s forced four fumbles this season, most among FBS defensive linemen. South Carolina, as a team, has only forced two fumbles this season.
3. The Gator defensive front is a handful. Not lost in Polite’s shadow is Jabari Zuniga. The 6-foot-4, 257-pound end is 11th in the SEC in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (nine).
South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
WR
Deebo Samuel
Josh Vann
WR
Bryan Edwards
Chavis Dawkins
WR
Shi Smith
Randrecous Davis
OT
Dylan Wonnum
Blake Camper
OG
Zack Bailey
Eric Douglas
C
Donell Stanley
Chandler Farrell
OG
Sadarius Hutcherson
Jordan Rhodes
OT
Dennis Daley
Malik Young
QB
Jake Bentley
Michael Scarnecchia
Dakereon Joyner
RB
Rico Dowdle
OR Ty’Son Williams
OR A.J. Turner
OR Mon Denson
TE
Jacob August
Kyle Markway
TE
K.C. Crosby
Kiel Pollard
Defense
DE
D.J. Wonnum
Brad Johnson/Bryson Allen-Williams
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Kobe Smith
DT
Keir Thomas
J.J. Enagbare/Rick Sandidge
DE
Aaron Sterling
Shameik Blackshear
WLB
Sherrod Greene
Damani Staley
MLB
T.J. Brunson
Rosendo Louis
SLB
Bryson Allen-Williams
Daniel Fennell
CB
Keisean Nixon
Jaycee Horn
S
Steven Montac
Jaylin Dickerson
S
R.J. Roderick
Jaylin Dickerson
CB
Rashad Fenton
Israel Mukuamu
Nickel
Jaycee Horn
Jamyest Williams
PK
Parker White
Alexander Woznick
KO
Alexander Woznick
Parker White
P
Joseph Charlton
Michael Almond
LS
Ben Asbury
Matthew Smith
KOR
Deebo Samuel
A.J. Turner
PR
Bryan Edwards
Nick Harvey
H
Danny Gordon
Michael Almond
Greg Hadley contributed to this report
