USC Gamecocks Football

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Florida game details, TV info, depth chart

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 08, 2018 10:15 AM

South Carolina football is coming off its fifth win of the season and is looking to upset a ranked team in the Florida Gators. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

South Carolina-Florida game details

Who: Florida (6-3, 5-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (5-3, 4-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)

Series history: The Gators lead the series 26-9-3. The Gamecocks have won three of the past five and two of the past four in The Swamp.

TV: SEC Network (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Greg McElroy, analysis; Tom Luginbill, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 380/XM 980

Line: Gators by 6 1/2

Weather: Cloudy, with a high near 73. A 10 percent chance of rain through the game. Around 72 degrees at kickoff, 73 at the end of the game.

What USC QB Jake Bentley says about how back-to-back wins is driving the Gamecocks.

What’s at stake

South Carolina is on track for at least seven wins, something that wasn’t a given after losing to Kentucky and Texas A&M. Now the Gamecocks turn their sights to knocking off a ranked opponent for the first time since Tennessee in 2016.

South Carolina’s offense roared to life against Ole Miss with 48 points. The question is, can that continue against a Gators defense that is talented and sends pressure with abandon?

The Gators were riding high heading into the Cocktail Party, but lost an understandable game to Georgia and picked up an upset loss to Missouri. Florida needs this one to avoid a hefty slide.

South Carolina football junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards describes what he was thinking and how he made an impressive one-handed touchdown grab against Ole Miss that blew up on social media.

The teams, by the numbers



USC

FLA

Points/Game

31.0

30.6

Opp. Points/Game

27.9

21.1

Yds. Rushing/Game

161.6

184.9

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

182.0

172.4

Yds. Pass/Game

252.1

199.1

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

222.6

179.0

Avg. Yds./Game

413.8

384.0

Opp. Total Yds/Game

404.6

351.4



South Carolina football offensive linemen Sadarius Hutcherson and Blake Camper talk about coach Eric Wolford's style and how he prepares the Gamecocks front to play multiple positions and be ready for game day.

South Carolina players to watch

1. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has had a difficult road against the Gators. He had a rough game in a 2016 road loss and then threw three interceptions in South Carolina’s ugly win a year ago. For the season, Bentley has 1,666 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight touchdowns.

2. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a breakout game on the special teams front against Ole Miss. Against a strong defense, a breakout game on offense would go a long way toward USC pulling the upset.

3. Freshman safety R.J. Roderick will likely make his first career start against a Gators attack that can create some confusion with the run game. In limited work he’s got 24 tackles.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley recalls his first trip to play Florida and what's different this time.

Florida players to watch

1. Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks heard boos from the UF faithful before he was replaced against Missouri. The sophomore, who completed just 10 passes in last year’s loss to USC in Columbia, isn’t certain to appear against the Gamecocks again. Kyle Trask, a redshirt sophomore, went 10-of-18 for 126 yards with a touchdown late in the Missouri loss. “We’ll see how they perform this week,” Mullen said of the QB situation. “If there’s a drastic change, we’ll make a change. If not, we’ll play with who’s going to give us the best chance to win.”

2. Florida defensive end Jachai Polite is fourth in the SEC with seven sacks. He’s a Bednarik Award semifinalist who’s forced four fumbles this season, most among FBS defensive linemen. South Carolina, as a team, has only forced two fumbles this season.

3. The Gator defensive front is a handful. Not lost in Polite’s shadow is Jabari Zuniga. The 6-foot-4, 257-pound end is 11th in the SEC in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (nine).

USC football coach Will Muschamp says the Gamecocks will be prepared for all situations no matter the Florida quarterback.

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

Chavis Dawkins

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Dylan Wonnum

Blake Camper

OG

Zack Bailey

Eric Douglas

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

Dakereon Joyner

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

OR Mon Denson

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

K.C. Crosby

Kiel Pollard

Defense

DE

D.J. Wonnum

Brad Johnson/Bryson Allen-Williams

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare/Rick Sandidge

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Damani Staley

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Bryson Allen-Williams

Daniel Fennell

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

Jaylin Dickerson

S

R.J. Roderick

Jaylin Dickerson

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Alexander Woznick

Parker White

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Greg Hadley contributed to this report

The University of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is ready to take on Texas A&M

